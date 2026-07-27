Nunez Receives $1M for Skilled Trades

CHALMETTE, La. – As billions of dollars in industrial, energy and port projects reshape Southeast Louisiana and drive demand for skilled workers, Nunez Community College has received a $1 million grant from the Lowe’s Foundation to expand skilled trades training for the region’s future workforce.

According to the college, the proposed Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) is expected to create more than 18,000 direct and indirect jobs. The grant will help prepare workers for opportunities tied to the terminal as well as expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG), defense manufacturing and residential construction projects across Southeast Louisiana.

According to Nunez Community College, the $1 million grant will expand skilled trades instruction on the Chalmette campus while establishing a temporary training site in Plaquemines Parish. It will also fund new training spaces, equipment and instruction for electrical, construction, HVAC and related skilled trades programs.

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“This generous grant is a game-changer that allows Nunez to eliminate critical capacity barriers for enrolling new students, expand our offerings for underserved populations, and directly align our training with massive regional milestones in the port and maritime sectors, Liquified Natural Gas production, and the residential housing boom in St. Bernard Parish. By updating our shops and launching new pathways, we are ensuring our local workforce is fully equipped to step directly into high-wage, high-demand careers right here at home,” said Reggie Poché, interim vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and engagement.

The grant builds on Nunez’s broader workforce development efforts, which include training programs in aerospace manufacturing, industrial maintenance, process technology, welding, electrical construction, HVAC, sustainable energy and heavy equipment operation. The college works with employers to align its programs with Louisiana’s workforce priorities and regional labor market needs.

Nunez: Part of National Workforce Initiative

Nunez is one of 10 community and technical colleges nationwide selected to receive Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants announced July 27.

The foundation awarded nearly $8 million through the latest round of grants, bringing its total investment in skilled trades training to more than $60 million since 2023 and expanding its network to 73 workforce development organizations across 30 states.

The grants are part of the Lowe’s Foundation’s expanded $250 million commitment to help train and develop 250,000 skilled trades professionals by 2035. The foundation said the investment comes as demand for skilled trades workers continues to outpace supply nationwide. Citing U.S. Department of Education estimates, approximately 2.1 million skilled trades jobs could go unfilled by 2030, potentially resulting in as much as $1 trillion in annual economic losses.

“Over the past three years, the Lowe’s Foundation has built a national flywheel that is connecting educators, workforce organizations and community partners and strengthening the skilled trades workforce,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources and president and chair of the Lowe’s Foundation.

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“Funding is just one part of the equation; our greatest impact comes from bringing the entire ecosystem together,” Dupré said. “We are proud to help lead this collaborative model to train and develop skilled trades professionals to serve across multiple industries and companies.”