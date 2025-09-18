Nunez Nursing Director Selected for NCLEX Panel

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nunez Community College Practical Nursing Director Brittney Zaffuto was one of 20 healthcare educators from around the country invited to Chicago recently to volunteer as a panelist for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) Licensure Examination (NCLEX®).

Zaffuto was selected by NCSBN and approved by the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners to participate on the NCLEX® item development panel of subject matter experts based on her clinical specialty and nursing expertise. As an item writer, Zaffuto spent four days at NCSBN’s Chicago offices writing questions for the NCLEX-PN® examination.

The NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® examinations identify those candidates who demonstrate minimal competence to practice nursing at the entry level. Passing the NCLEX® exam is one of the requirements necessary for attaining a nursing license/registration in the United States and participating Canadian provinces and territories.

“It was an honor to have been selected to serve on the panel at NCSBN headquarters to contribute to the development of NCLEX questions,” said Zaffuto. “This opportunity allowed me to play a part in shaping the future of nursing by ensuring fair and rigorous assessment for future nurses. This directly aligns with my personal career goal to positively impact the future of nursing. I am grateful to have been trusted with the responsibility and to have had the opportunity to collaborate with other nurse educators from across the country who share the same passion for advancing the nursing profession.”

Nunez Vice Chancellor for Education, Training and Student Success Cherié Kay LaRocca, Ph. D., said Zaffuto’s participation on prestigious academic bodies like the NCLEX® panel have a positive effect on both the instruction provided to Nunez Allied Health students and the combined experience of the Allied Health faculty.

“Ms. Zaffuto exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in nursing faculty. Nunez takes great pride in her impactful role in educating and shaping the next generation of nursing professionals on both a local and national level,” said Dr. LaRocca.

Applications for admission to Nunez’s Practical Nursing program for Spring 2026 are open through Oct. 31. Prerequisite courses like Intro to Anatomy and Physiology and Nutrition and Diet Therapy are available this semester during Mini-Session B, which begins Oct. 15. Registration is open now at Nunez.edu

About Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curricula integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth.

Nunez Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees. Nunez Community College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels.

Questions about the accreditation of Nunez Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). Nunez is located at 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA. For more information, visit www.nunez.edu.