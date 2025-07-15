Nunez Meets Industry Heavy Equipment Demands

CHALMETTE, La. — As Southeast Louisiana’s industrial and construction sectors gear up for major expansion, Nunez Community College is responding with a set of short-term training options aimed at rapidly skilling workers for in-demand heavy equipment jobs.

The college’s Workforce Division offers a suite of certification courses focused on heavy machinery operation, providing pathways for both newcomers and experienced workers looking to upgrade their skills. The programs have become a cornerstone of Nunez’s mission to support regional economic growth and supply industry with job-ready talent.

Multiple Short-Term Heavy Machinery Courses

Among the most accessible options is the college’s one-day forklift certification class, priced at $100. Participants learn to operate standard forklifts, gaining skills required for roles across warehousing, logistics, construction, and industrial sites. Classes are scheduled for August 8, September 11, and October 10.

- Sponsors -

For those seeking broader training, the Powered Industrial Trucking (PIT) course spans two days at a cost of $600, covering operation of scissor lifts, forklifts, boom lifts, and telescoping forklifts. Upcoming sessions will be held on July 17-18, August 21-22, September 25-26, October 23-24, November 6-7, and December 11-12.

The college also offers an intensive six-week Heavy Equipment course for $5,500, where students train on machines such as skid steers, bulldozers, excavators, and front payloaders. Graduates earn industry-based certifications including NCCER Core, NCCER Heavy Equipment, OSHA-10, and CPR. The next cohorts will run from August 4 to September 12 and October 6 to November 14.

These programs are designed to deliver quick entry into high-wage jobs in industries where demand for qualified heavy equipment operators continues to outpace supply. Major regional projects in petrochemical, construction, infrastructure, and port expansion are fueling a need for workers with specialized machinery skills and nationally recognized credentials.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Beyond Heavy Equipment

Nunez’s investment in short-term programs is part of its broader strategy to align training with regional business needs. The college works closely with industry partners to design curricula, maintain up-to-date equipment, and ensure graduates have practical, job-site-ready experience. Employers across Southeast Louisiana increasingly look to institutions like Nunez to fill critical workforce gaps as industrial growth accelerates.

Beyond heavy equipment, Nunez offers other workforce programs designed for quick entry into skilled trades and emerging industries.

Its welding program gives students hands-on experience fabricating community infrastructure.

The Wind Energy Technology program has already helped graduates enter the renewable energy sector after its launch in 2024.

New initiatives, like cybersecurity training supported by $4,000 scholarships for the inaugural cohort, reflect the college’s expanding footprint into digital and sustainable careers.

Financial support is available for many of Nunez’s programs, including through Louisiana’s MJ Foster Promise Program, which helps reduce tuition barriers for adults pursuing high-demand fields.

- Sponsors -

Nunez Community College continues to position itself as a regional training hub as industries across the Gulf South seek skilled workers to keep pace with economic growth. With flexible short-term courses, particularly in heavy equipment operation, the college is providing pathways for individuals to quickly gain certifications and connect with well-paying jobs in Louisiana’s evolving economy.

For more information on heavy equipment programs or other workforce offerings, visit www.nunez.edu or contact Workforce Director Brian Gibson at bgibson@nunez.edu.

About Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curriculum integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth. Nunez Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees.