Nunez Launches Plaquemines Parish’s 1st Higher Education Program

NEW ORLEANS – Nunez Community College has announced a new partnership with Plaquemines Parish Government, Plaquemines Parish School Board, Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), and additional industry partners to launch the only higher education program in Plaquemines Parish. Nunez was one of just six colleges chosen by SME across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama to develop and lead the Gulf Coast Maritime Workforce Imperative, an initiative that has largely enabled this Plaquemines Parish expansion.

Starting in Fall 2026, Dual Enrollment students will have the opportunity to enroll in beginner welding and electrical courses at the temporary Nunez Plaquemines site, creating expanded access to workforce training and career-focused education for local students. A permanent Nunez Plaquemines location is currently in the works.

This collaboration marks a historic milestone for Plaquemines Parish and reflects a shared commitment to investing in education, economic growth, and workforce development throughout the region.

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“We are excited to bring new educational opportunities directly to Plaquemines Parish students,” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Nunez Chancellor. “This partnership allows us to meet students where they are while preparing them for high-demand careers that support the local and regional workforce.”

Nunez – Building a Local Workforce Pipeline

The initial program offerings in welding and electrical studies were selected to align with industry needs and provide students with hands-on training that can lead to certifications, employment opportunities, and continued educational advancement. As the program grows, course offerings will expand to include instrumentation and additional workforce training programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the region’s industries and employers.

In addition to student opportunities, Nunez Community College is currently seeking qualified instructors for teaching positions at the Plaquemines site as the program prepares for continued growth. Educators and industry professionals interested in joining the initiative are encouraged to apply at //Nunez.edu/Careers.

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Plaquemines Parish leaders and school officials have worked alongside Nunez Community College to make the launch possible, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating pathways for student success close to home.

“The establishment of Nunez Community College in Plaquemines Parish is a significant investment in our workforce and local economy,” said Kelly DiMarco, Director of Economic Development and Tourism with Plaquemines Parish Government. “Workforce development is a key pillar of economic development, and this partnership will help build the workforce pipeline needed to support our industry partners. As investment continues across the manufacturing, maritime, and energy sectors, access to a skilled workforce is critical to supporting existing employers and attracting future opportunities to Plaquemines Parish.”

Nunez Community College anticipates continued growth at the Plaquemines site in the coming years, with plans to expand educational offerings to adult learners and increase opportunities for students and residents across the parish.