Nunez Launches Environmental Services Technician Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nunez Community College has announced the launch of a new Environmental Services Technician workforce training program designed to prepare individuals with exceptionalities for careers in environmental health services, infection control, and sanitation.

The initiative was developed in partnership with the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), whose standards and expertise have shaped the program’s curriculum and training framework. Students completing the two-semester program will receive industry-recognized, ISSA-endorsed Basic Certified Cleaning Technician and Advanced Certified Cleaning Technician credentials, demonstrating their knowledge of cleaning standards, best practices, and protocols.

Nunez recently received a $54,000 donation from the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA), HDR, Inc., Evans-Graves Engineers, Inc., and the Advocacy Partners to support the implementation of the program. The generous donation will help fund curriculum development, instructional materials, and facility enhancements that will allow the college to provide high-quality, industry-aligned training.

“The Environmental Services Technician program represents an important expansion of our workforce mission,” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Chancellor of Nunez Community College. “Through the generosity of Port NOLA, HDR, Evans-Graves, and the Advocacy Partners, as well as with the expertise of ISSA, this unique program offers a pathway not only to employment, but to purpose. It prepares our region’s students for impactful employment while driving economic prosperity and community well-being.”

Uplifting Underserved Students

Nationwide, the unemployment rate for individuals with a disability was twice that of those with no disability in 2024 (U.S. Department of Labor). In an effort to close that gap locally, the Environmental Services Technician program will serve as a bridge to opportunity for special education students in St. Bernard Parish Public Schools, providing hands-on experience and employable skills.

The first cohort of Environmental Services Technician students consists of dual-enrolled, special education students from Chalmette High School. Upon graduation, these students will be prepared to work in environmental services departments across healthcare, education, and commercial facilities.

Students will complete internships with several area employers, including the Royal Sonesta Hotel, the Balcony Ballroom, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, B&G Grocery, Coffee House—Arabi, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex.

“Port NOLA is proud to partner with Nunez on a program that expands access to meaningful careers while strengthening our region’s workforce,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President & CEO and NOPB CEO. “This collaboration demonstrates the power of education and industry working together to create real pathways to employment, independence, and long-term success.”

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curricula integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth.