Nunez Honors Longtime Culinary Instructor Ruth Varisco

CHALMETTE, La. — Nunez Community College honored longtime culinary instructor Ruth Varisco with a retirement celebration and fundraiser Oct. 4, recognizing more than 30 years of teaching and mentorship while raising money for a scholarship that will support future culinary students.

The event, “A Seat at Chef Ruth’s Table,” was presented by the Nunez Community College Foundation following Varisco’s retirement after the college’s spring 2026 commencement. Proceeds will support the Chef Ruth Varisco Scholarship Fund, intended to continue her legacy of preparing students for careers in the culinary and hospitality industries.

Organized by the Nunez Culinary Arts program, the celebration featured food and beverage donations from friends of the college and hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by culinary students. Family, friends, former students and colleagues attended, along with the Rev. Kenneth Smith, pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes in Violet and former executive chef at Upperline Restaurant in New Orleans, who offered an invocation.

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Nunez Chancellor Tina Tinney recognized Varisco’s contributions to the college before inviting her to address the gathering.

Retired Nunez Community College Culinary Instructor Chef Ruth Varisco, center, in blue, poses for a picture with her family during A Seat at Chef Ruth’s Table. Proceeds from the retirement party and fundraiser will go toward the newly-established Chef Ruth Varisco Scholarship Fund. Chef Ruth was a culinary instructor at Nunez for more than 30 years.

“I am overwhelmed that this celebration of my life didn’t happen too late,” said Varisco with a smile.

Varisco thanked Chef Ronda DeForest, who joined the Nunez Culinary Arts program in 2024 and worked alongside her during her final years at the college. She also recognized DeForest’s husband, Chef Doyle DeForest, a former student of Varisco’s, who created a three-tier cake shaped like a chef’s toque and jacket.

Tinney recalled that Varisco had once requested permission to wear a toque, the traditional chef’s hat, during commencement ceremonies to match the academic regalia worn by other faculty members. Although the request could not be accommodated at the time, Tinney presented her with a custom-made black velvet toque to wear at future graduation ceremonies.

“It’s like I got my doctorate,” said Varisco.

Tinney also compared instructors to architects who build upon the work of those who came before them, recognizing the foundation Varisco established for future culinary students.

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“To more than 30 years of teaching, mentoring, and inspiring to high standards, great food, innumerable laughs and countless lives changed,” said Tinney during a toast. “Ruth, thank you for choosing us, and for always making sure there was room for one more at your table.”

Former students also shared memories of Varisco’s teaching and mentorship, including Aritza Garcia, owner of Aritza’s Kitchen in St. Roch Market. “She pushed me because she knew I could do better,” said Garcia. “It took a while for me to understand it, but I appreciate that now.”

Retired Nunez Community College Culinary Instructor Chef Ruth Varisco, left, embraces the custom- made, black velvet chef’s toque given to her moments earlier by Dr. Tina Tinney, Nunez Chancellor, right, during A Seat at Chef Ruth’s Table. Proceeds from the retirement party and fundraiser will go toward the newly-established Chef Ruth Varisco Scholarship Fund. Chef Ruth was a culinary instructor at Nunez for more than 30 years.

Building a Culinary Legacy at Nunez

Varisco began teaching at Nunez in 1994, joining her former student from Delgado Community College, Carmen Bazile, on the faculty. Together, they helped expand the college’s culinary program and develop opportunities for students pursuing careers in the food service industry.

She also developed a deep appreciation for the agricultural and seafood resources of St. Bernard Parish and the surrounding region, which influenced her approach to culinary education.

“Nunez is a special place physically and spiritually,” said Varisco. “It was the motherlode. The greatest tomatoes in the history of tomatoes. The greatest citrus down the road in Plaquemines. The seafood, the fat female crabs! Everything, to me, this was the motherlode.”

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Varisco and her students continued teaching and learning in a temporary classroom and kitchen housed in a triple-wide trailer for more than a decade until the renovated Culinary Café opened in the Kane Building.

Her contributions to culinary education earned her the 2018 New Orleans Chef of the Year award from the American Culinary Federation New Orleans chapter, an organization with which she helped establish a relationship that continues to provide scholarships for Nunez culinary students.

Varisco and Bazile also established the college’s King Cake Extravaganza, an annual event that marked its 32nd year in 2025.

Throughout her career, Varisco participated in an instructor exchange program that took her to England for a semester, worked with the American Culinary Federation New Orleans chapter to address childhood hunger and food insecurity, and traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for early childhood nutrition funding. She also secured scholarship support from the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, a relationship that continues to benefit Nunez culinary students.

Scholarship Will Support Future Culinary Students

Chef Ronda DeForest reflected on Varisco’s influence as an instructor and mentor.

“Chef Ruth built something truly special at Nunez,” said DeForest. “Her standards were high because she cared deeply about her students and wanted them to succeed. Every day, I saw the respect and love her students and graduates have for her. It has been an honor to learn from her, teach beside her, and help carry forward the foundation she spent more than 30 years building.”

The Nunez Community College Foundation plans to use proceeds from the Oct. 4 fundraiser to establish the Chef Ruth Varisco Scholarship Fund, providing financial assistance to aspiring culinary students and helping them pursue careers in the hospitality industry.