Nunez Honors Chemistry Professor

NEW ORLEANS – Nunez Community College presented its 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award to Dr. Lauren Englade-Franklin during the college’s 34th commencement ceremony.

Englade-Franklin, a professor of chemistry, has taught at Nunez for 11 years. According to the college, she previously received the Excellence in Teaching Award in 2019 and is recognized for her approachable teaching style and ability to explain complex concepts in accessible ways.

In addition to teaching chemistry courses, Englade-Franklin serves as chair of the General Educational Assessment Committee, which supports institutional improvement and student success. She earned a doctorate in chemistry from Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Louisiana Tech University.

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Englade-Franklin was presented with the award during commencement by Dr. Charles Miller, associate professor of sociology and the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient.

“Thank you so much to the faculty for selecting me for this award. It’s truly an honor every day to serve with you. I learn so much from you all in the classroom,” Englade-Franklin said during her acceptance remarks. “I truly love it here at Nunez.”

She concluded her remarks with a science joke for students: “Never trust an atom, because they make everything up.”

Along with the Excellence in Teaching Award, Englade-Franklin will receive the Lamarque Endowed Fellowship, which provides funding for professional development opportunities. According to Nunez, the fellowship has been presented to the award recipient at commencement since 2007.

Nunez “Excellence in Teaching” Finalists

Nunez Community College’s Excellence In Teaching Award finalists were celebrated April 27 with a luncheon on the Nunez campus. Pictured from left are Dr. Tina Tinney, Nunez Chancellor, finalists Fred Sakon, Instructor of Mathematics, Alex Mulvaney, Instrumentation Instructor, Dr. Lauren Englade-Franklin, Professor of Natural Sciences, and Dr. Charles Miller, Associate Professor of Sociology and the 2025 award winner.

Englade-Franklin and fellow finalists Alex Mulvaney, instrumentation instructor, and Fred Sakon, instructor of mathematics, were recognized April 27 during Nunez’s annual Excellence in Teaching Award luncheon.

Nunez faculty selected three finalists, and the Excellence in Teaching Committee, chaired by the previous year’s award recipient, selected the winner after observing the finalists teaching their classes.

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“Dr. Englade-Franklin exemplifies the very best of Nunez Community College—dedication to student success, excellence in the classroom, and a deep commitment to continuous improvement,” said Dr. Tina Tinny, Nunez Chancellor. “Her ability to make complex subject matter accessible and relevant demonstrates that she cares about how the subject matter is presented; yet, what sets her apart is that she cares even more about her students!

“We are also proud to recognize Alex Mulvaney and Fred Sakon, whose outstanding work and commitment to our students made this year’s selection especially difficult. Together, these faculty members represent the exceptional quality of care our students experience every day at Nunez.”

Faculty members from each finalist’s department introduced them at the luncheon and discussed the qualities they believe contribute to the finalists’ success with students.

Englade-Franklin was introduced by Dr. Alaa Khalil, assistant professor of biology. Mulvaney was introduced by Wallace Rodrigue, instructor of instrumentation, and Sakon was introduced by Christine Griggs, chair of math and science.

The finalists also shared their teaching philosophies:

“Learning is most powerful when students can confidently explain what they understand. Teaching is not only about delivering content, but about building confidence, reducing fear, and helping students recognize their potential,” Englade-Franklin said.

“My primary goal is to show students that they are capable of doing hard things. I am deeply grateful to the faculty and community at Nunez for fostering an environment where we can instill that resilience in our students every day,” Mulvaney said.

“Behind every one of our students is a community of dedicated staff and faculty. Thank you for being here with me to bring them success in math,” Sakon said.