Nunez Expands Heavy Equipment Workforce Training

CHALMETTE — As major industrial, manufacturing and infrastructure projects continue to drive demand for skilled trades across Louisiana, Nunez Community College has announced its Fall 2026 lineup of heavy equipment certification programs for equipment operators.

The Workforce Division will offer three short-term certification programs this fall, ranging from one-day forklift training to a six-week heavy equipment course covering multiple types of construction equipment.

The flagship Heavy Equipment program provides certifications on aerial lifts, bulldozers, excavators, forklifts, front loaders, scissor lifts, skid steers and telehandlers. Students also earn AED, CPR and first aid certifications.

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Two six-week Heavy Equipment sessions are scheduled for Aug. 3-Sept. 11 and Oct. 5-Nov. 13. Classes meet Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Nunez campus. Tuition is $5,500.

Nunez also will offer two sessions of its Powered Industrial Trucking (PIT) program on Aug. 13-14 and Nov. 12-13. The two-day course provides certifications for boom lifts, forklifts, scissor lifts and telescopic lifts. Classes meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tuition is $675.

Three one-day forklift certification classes are scheduled for Aug. 28, Oct. 30 and Dec. 18. The classes run from 9 a.m. to noon and cost $100.

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“Students who complete these programs will significantly improve their job prospects and their potential value at any construction-based work site,” Workforce Director Brian Gibson said.

Nunez said the programs are part of the college’s broader workforce development efforts to help employers meet the region’s demand for skilled workers by providing industry-recognized certifications that prepare participants for careers in construction, manufacturing, logistics and other industrial sectors.