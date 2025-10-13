Nunez Earns 4 Awards at LACUSPA Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Two staff members, one student and an annual event from Nunez Community College were recognized with awards at the 2025 Louisiana Association of College & University Student Personnel Administrators (LACUSPA) annual conference Oct. 6 in Hammond, claiming three of the four awards for the second consecutive year.

Nunez personnel were on hand to accept their awards, which follow the start of a fall semester in which Nunez saw significant enrollment gains. The Office of Student Success, Office of Student Affairs, support staff and student body leadership all played key roles in driving increases in overall student enrollment and the number of student credit hours being taken.

“Nunez Community College has a team of dedicated professionals who work tirelessly each day to ensure the success of our students and community,” said Dr. Cherié Kay LaRocca, Nunez Provost. “It is such an honor to have LACUSPA celebrate these shinning stars and recognize the incredible impact they make through their commitment and service. I am truly proud of each one of them.”

Four Honorees Recognized for Excellence

Director of Student Success Natalie Haniford accepted the Two-Year Program or Practice of the Year Award for Nunez’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Haniford leads the Trunk or Treat committee each year, coordinating an event that attracts thousands of guests to the Nunez campus.

Student Success Coach Megan Trainor, who serves in LACUSPA as a Two-Year Institution Representative, was presented with the Outstanding Mid-Level Two-Year Professional of the Year Award. Trainor is a regular presence at high school college fairs throughout Nunez’s five-parish service area. She is also advisor to the Nunez Student Government Association and the college’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Excellence.

Office Manager Emily Sherwood was presented with the Rising Two-Year Professional of the Year Award. Sherwood plays a vital role in Nunez initiatives like the College and Career Readiness Academy, which Nunez hosts each summer at no cost to introduce high school students to career and college pathways via site visits, hands-on activities and instruction.

Student Government Association President Troy Sino Jr. was presented with the Two-Year Student Leader of the Year Award, a new honor introduced by LACUSPA this year. In addition to leading the Nunez SGA, Sino was elected by his peers as Vice Chair for the Louisiana Council of Student Body Presidents in May. He is a former Dual Enrollment student at Nunez during his time at Chalmette High School, where he was voted Mr. CHS. Sino is a TOPS Tech recipient currently working on his general education requirements at Nunez with plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Nunez swept these same awards in 2024, with Haniford winning Mid-Level Two-Year Professional and Success Coach Kody Yesenosky winning Rising Two-Year Professional. Nunez’s Pelican Prep, a free eight-week program that allows students to skip taking, and paying for, a math corequisite course, won for Two-Year Program or Practice.

About Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curricula integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth. Nunez Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees.

Nunez Community College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Nunez Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available at www.sacscoc.org. Nunez is located at 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA. For more information, visit www.nunez.edu.