Nunez Develops Maritime Certificate for LIT Workforce

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nunez Community College has developed a new Certificate of Technical Studies (CTS) in Maritime Operations designed to supply the terminal and its future tenants with a highly skilled, safety-focused workforce as the Port of New Orleans moves forward with construction of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) in St. Bernard Parish.

This initiative will create multi-parish economic opportunities by equipping residents of St. Bernard Parish and neighboring communities with the skills needed for high-demand jobs, ensuring local companies have the workforce they need to grow and thrive.

The CTS will include embedded concentrations from which students can choose specialized study in Equipment & Transportation Operations, Maintenance & Utilities, Safety & Logistics, and other potential concentrations relevant to maritime workforce needs. The curriculum will be designed to provide the maritime industry with a flexible talent pipeline of graduates who possess baseline training in a variety of fields that intersect with maritime operations after having received cross-training in equipment operation, maintenance, and compliance. Employers will be able to flex this cross-trained workforce into a variety of roles.

“The Louisiana International Terminal represents a transformative investment in Louisiana’s future, and its success will depend on a strong, skilled maritime workforce,” said Port of New Orleans President and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO, Beth Branch. “Nunez’s new Maritime Operations Certificate ensures that when the terminal opens, we’ll have local talent ready to step into critical roles from day one. Together we will drive economic growth, support global trade, and secure our place as the premier gateway in the Gulf.”

Built with direct input from local companies that include Port NOLA operations managers, port tenants and St. Bernard Parish employers, the curriculum will embed nationally recognized credentials, such as NCCER Heavy Equipment and Rigging, OSHA-10 and OSHA-30 Maritime, EPA 608, FMCSA Entry-Level Driver Training, MTSA/ISPS security awareness, and TWIC preparation. Graduates will arrive work-ready to apply for existing port opportunities, as well as various prospective roles at LIT.

“This training program embodies the Nunez mission to meet industry where it’s headed and prepare students for job opportunities today, and tomorrow. By the time the terminal is operational, graduates will already be fluent in the culture of safety, efficiency, and innovation required for terminal operations,” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Chancellor of Nunez Community College.

Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) forecasts that the LIT project will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the region once operations ramp up later this decade. The CTS in Maritime Operations will provide companies locating at the terminal and companies across St. Bernard Parish with a turnkey talent pipeline that can work in cargo handling, maintenance, and compliance roles with little additional training.

“A world-class port needs a world-class workforce, and Nunez Community College will meet the challenge of preparing local residents for high-wage maritime careers,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This partnership ensures the Louisiana International Terminal will launch with homegrown talent ready to drive growth for our parish and our region. Every container that moves through the new terminal represents economic opportunity for residents, companies, and the entirety of St. Bernard Parish.”

Eager students can begin taking short-term certification courses through Nunez’s Workforce Division this fall. Options range from one-day Forklift classes to a six-week Heavy Equipment course.

About Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curricula integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth.

Nunez Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees. Nunez Community College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels.

Questions about the accreditation of Nunez Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). Nunez is located at 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA. For more information, visit www.nunez.edu.