CHALMETTE, La (press release) – Enrollment at Nunez Community College in Chalmette continues its strong upward trajectory following record‑breaking gains in Fall 2025, reports the college administration. Over the past five years, Nunez has experienced unprecedented growth, including a 20% increase in overall enrollment, a 114% increase in annual completers, and a remarkable 320% increase in students earning industry‑based credentials (IBCs).

This momentum, the college shares, is driven in large part by the college’s strategic expansion of high‑demand workforce programs. New offerings in cybersecurity, precision machining and construction program technology were developed in collaboration with industry leaders, ensuring students graduate with job‑ready skills and direct connections to immediate employment opportunities.

“At a time when many higher education institutions are experiencing declining enrollments, our community college is experiencing unprecedented growth—and that success is no accident,” said Chancellor Tina Tinney. “It reflects years of intentional investment in building strong relationships with our K–12 and higher education partners, working hand‑in‑hand with industry to develop curricula aligned with workforce needs, and expanding programs that are relevant, accessible, timely, and affordable. This growth is the tangible result of intentional effort, collaboration, and a deep commitment to serving our students and our community.”

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Growth has continued into Spring 2026, with both total enrollment and student engagement reaching new highs. Total student credit hours (SCHs) are up 3.9% from Spring 2025 to Spring 2026, reinforcing increased academic participation across programs. These gains build on the momentum of a historic Fall 2025 semester, which saw an increase in first‑time freshmen enrollment by 31%, total enrollment by 13%, and student credit hours by 14% compared to Fall 2024.

Enrollment figures for Spring 2026 rose even further when Mini‑Session B classes started on March 18. Registration for the Summer and Fall semesters are open now at Nunez.edu Community members and students interested in taking advantage of the college’s growing academic and workforce offerings can register online or contact the Student Success Center for assistance and guidance.

Nunez Community College serves a broad and diverse geographic region. While 32% of students reside in St. Bernard Parish, the college’s reach extends well beyond parish lines, with 24% of students from Orleans Parish, 21% from Jefferson Parish, 13% from St. Tammany Parish, and 4% from Plaquemines Parish, where Nunez has plans to expand with its first additional training site later in 2026. In total, Nunez enrolls students from 34 parishes across Louisiana and 10 states, underscoring its expanding regional and cross‑state impact.

“Our mission is to strengthen the regional and statewide workforce,” said Provost Dr. Cherié Kay LaRocca. “At Nunez, we are committed to delivering relevant academic opportunities that extend beyond graduation and prepare students for meaningful employment.”

Strategic outreach and early‑college initiatives continue to play a critical role in this growth. Through partnerships with local school systems and a commitment to providing students with money‑saving, credit‑earning opportunities while still in high school, the college’s dual enrollment program has grown from serving 300 students to more than 1,200 students each semester. These students can graduate high school while earning an Associate Degree and/or multiple industry‑recognized certifications.

The Student Success Department further amplifies these efforts by hosting a range of intentional, high‑impact programs throughout the year. Signature events such as Love Your Community College Day and Pelican Preview bring hundreds of high school students to campus annually to explore academic programs, tour facilities, and learn about career pathways available through Nunez Community College.