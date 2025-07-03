Nunez Announces Cybersecurity Scholarships

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – The new Cybersecurity program at Nunez Community College in Chalmette is offering 15 scholarships of $1,000 per semester for four semesters to the first 15 students to enroll in the program for Fall 2025.

The scholarships are funded through the Louisiana Board of Regents Cybersecurity Talent Initiative Fund. Students must remain in good academic standing to receive the award each semester. Recipients are required to enroll in a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester and maintain a GPA of 2.0 to retain eligibility.

The Cybersecurity program gives students the opportunity to enter an expanding industry with entry-level salaries near $75,000, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Lightcast, a labor market data aggregator, estimates the median salary for Cybersecurity professionals near $90,000.

Cybersecurity technicians are currently in high demand, working remotely or on-site across industries such as finance, healthcare, government and technology. Their work protects sensitive data from online threats.

Nunez’s Cybersecurity program offers hands-on training in network security, ethical hacking, cryptography, incident response and digital forensics.

Students will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity after completing 60 credit hours of instruction, generally spread out over four semesters. Various industry-based certificates can be earned after completing 15 and 30 credit hours, enabling students to enter the workforce while completing their degree program.

The deadline to apply for Nunez’s Cybersecurity scholarships, and all scholarships for the Fall 2025 semester, is July 15. Classes begin Aug. 19.

Apply for admission today at Nunez.edu Apply for the Louisiana Board of Regents Cybersecurity Talent Initiative Fund scholarships at //Nunez.edu/Scholarships.

About Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curricula integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth.

