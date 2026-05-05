NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nunez Community College recently unveiled its vision for a Pelicans Baseball stadium in Chalmette, and celebrated the announcement by welcoming two of its biggest supporters to the mound for a pair of first pitches.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Pelicans on April 24 when Nunez hosted Baton Rouge Community College, and St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes threw the first pitch April 17 before Nunez took on Delgado Community College. The games took place at Noel Suarez Stadium at Chalmette High School, which has served as the Pelicans’ home field since the program began in 2018. In the future, Nungesser and Pomes may return to throw the first pitches at Nunez’s stadium.

Nunez Chancellor Tina Tinney and Pomes signed a land donation on the field ahead of the April 17 game that paves the way for a Nunez Pelicans Baseball stadium in Chalmette. The document transfers ownership of a currently undeveloped plot of land on De La Ronde Drive north of Patricia Street from St. Bernard Parish to Nunez.

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“It’s amazing what we have right here in St. Bernard Parish,” said Pomes, describing the Nunez Baseball program. “That helped me make my decision on what we were going to do with such a large tract of land that St. Bernard Parish Government owned. There were quite a few other projects that were looking at that land. But what would look better than a baseball stadium?”

Dr. Tinney has championed the Pelicans Baseball team since taking over as chancellor at Nunez in 2018. In addition to providing collegiate athletics in St. Bernard Parish, the team is a fixture at community events like the Special Olympics, held each year at Chalmette High School. The team is frequently seen volunteering in the community, including clearing wreckage from homes in 2022 when two tornadoes caused extensive damage in Chalmette.

Nungesser referenced the Pelicans’ role in uniting the community in his comments ahead of the BRCC game.

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“Nunez Community College is helping shape the next generation of Louisiana leaders, both in the classroom and on the field. Throwing out the first pitch is a great reminder of how sports bring our communities together and showcase the talent and determination of our young people. I’m proud to support these student-athletes who represent the future of our state,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.

Ahead of the land donation, Dr. Tinney spoke to the crowd at Noel Suarez Stadium to thank St. Bernard Superintendent Doris Voitier and the St. Bernard School Board for allowing the Pelicans to play at Chalmette High, and to set the stage for what a home field would mean to the Nunez Baseball program.

“From the very beginning, I made a commitment to support our coach, our players, and this program.” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Nunez Chancellor. “This new stadium will be a tremendous asset—not only for our team, our students and our college, but for our entire parish and community. It represents belief, it represents partnership, and it represents a true investment in the future.”