Nucleate Brings Brain Health Discussion to NOBIC

NEW ORLEANS — Nucleate New Orleans recently brought together leaders in neuroscience, health care, public health, academia and biotechnology for a panel discussion at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center focused on the people and career paths driving brain health innovation.

“Beyond the Bench: Careers Driving Brain Health Innovation,” held Sept. 10, explored the range of careers involved in advancing brain health and opportunities for scientists and students to move beyond bench research, or traditional hands-on laboratory work, into fields including health care, public health and biotechnology.

Panelists shared perspectives from across the region’s brain health ecosystem, including research partnerships and commercialization, scientific solutions, chronic disease and public health, neurosurgery and academic neuroscience. The discussion highlighted how those areas can contribute to translating research and innovation into real-world health impact.

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The panel included Grace Williams, PhD, executive partner – research ecosystem at Ochsner Health; Brook Sweeten, PhD, scientific solutions specialist at 3Brain; Lacie Tillman, PhD, MPH, chronic disease program manager with the City of New Orleans Department of Health and Human Services; Xiangming Zha, PhD, professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Tulane University School of Medicine; and Ellen M. Walker, PhD, principal investigator in the Neuroscience Department at Xavier University and a Stanford Medicine-HBCU Faculty Fellows Research Program recipient.

Samuel Vodovoz, a fourth-year medical student at Tulane University School of Medicine and co-managing director of Nucleate New Orleans, moderated the discussion.

Nucleate: Helping Build New Orleans’ Biotech Workforce

The panel addressed another component of New Orleans’ efforts to grow its biotechnology sector: developing and retaining the specialized workforce needed to move research from universities and laboratories into companies, products and clinical applications. By bringing together professionals working across academia, health care, public health and biotechnology, the event highlighted career paths that connect the region’s research institutions with commercialization and industry.

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The New Orleans BioInnovation Center, a nonprofit business incubator focused on life science entrepreneurship and technology commercialization in Louisiana, served as the event’s platinum sponsor and provided the venue. As of November 2025, NOBIC had helped more than 250 emerging life science companies raise more than $200 million in private and public capital since its founding in 2011.

NOBIC has also made brain health a focus of its efforts to support biotechnology development. Its 2025 BioChallenge Pitch Competition showcased emerging biotech and neurotech ventures working to advance brain health.

The Idea Village, PlansConnect LLC and the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation served as gold sponsors. Tulane University Innovation Institute served as a silver sponsor.