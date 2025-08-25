NSNO Releases Series on Post-Katrina Education

NEW ORLEANS – New Schools for New Orleans (NSNO), a nonprofit created in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to support and expand public schools, has released “After the Storm: 20 Years of Change and Progress in New Orleans Public Education,” a six-part video series examining how the city’s public education system has evolved since the storm.

“Before Hurricane Katrina, we were in a downward spiral. Most of our schools were failing,” said Alexina Medley, School Leader, Warren Easton High School in part one of the video series.

But since then, public school students have posted measurable gains across multiple benchmarks thanks to the many efforts outlined in the “After the Storm” series. Those gains tell part of the story.

- Sponsors -

Graduation rates have risen sharply, test scores have improved across multiple grade levels, and more students are entering and completing college than before the storm. The city’s high school graduation rate has risen by 25 points since 2004, according to Tulane University’s Cowen Institute. That pace is well above the statewide increase. On state assessments, 65% of eighth graders reached at least the Basic level in English Language Arts in 2024, compared with just 26% in 2004.

College enrollment now stands at 65%, above the state average. Research from Tulane’s Education Research Alliance (ERA) finds that test scores rose by up to 16 percentile points, college entry increased by as much as 15 points, and college completion improved by 3 to 6 points compared with similar districts.

In a synthesis of nearly two decades of research, ERA distills 12 lessons from New Orleans’ reforms and notes both gains and trade-offs. Gains include higher test scores, more students enrolling in and completing college, and expanded school choice for families. Trade-offs include large-scale teacher layoffs, loss of local control, and disruptions to neighborhood school communities.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“This was probably the most comprehensive school reform experiment in U.S. history,” said Douglas Harris, Education Research Alliance director at Tulane. “The lessons are important not just for New Orleans but for any city considering large-scale education reform.”

“After the Storm: 20 Years of Change and Progress in New Orleans Public Education” Video Series

The video series features educators who rebuilt classrooms, students who persevered, and community members who helped reimagine the city’s schools. Each installment highlights a different aspect of the recovery and reform effort:

“Dedication Through Uncertainty” — the immediate aftermath of Katrina and the commitment of educators and community members.

- Sponsors -

“Academic Progress Over Two Decades” — the academic gains recorded since the storm.

“Educators Make the Difference” — the role of teachers in driving improvement.

“World-Class Facilities for Students” — the rebuilding of the city’s school infrastructure, culminating in March 2023 with the opening of Dr. Alice Geoffray High School, which marked the completion of the largest school rebuilding program in U.S. history.

“Autonomy, Accountability, & Equity” — how New Orleans developed one of the nation’s most distinctive education systems.

“Another 20 Years of Progress” — a forward-looking piece that premieres Aug. 27, addressing the city’s ongoing challenges of declining enrollment, teacher shortages and persistent inequities.

“I’ve always wanted to be an educator,” said Lee Green, Veteran Public School Educator in New Orleans. “This community, the City of New Orleans, kept driving me forward.”

Academic gains reflect the progress highlighted in the video series, but Tulane researchers note the story is complex. The rapid restructuring of schools after Katrina included thousands of teachers being laid off when, three months after the storm, the Louisiana Legislature expanded the authority of the state-run Recovery School District (RSD) and dissolved the Orleans Parish School Board’s authority, handing most schools to new charter operators.

Attendance zones were redrawn, which meant many families were separated from neighborhood schools that had long served as anchors in their communities.

Founded in 2006, NSNO has been a central player in New Orleans’ nearly two-decade transition to a system of charter schools. The nonprofit invests in individual schools, develops pipelines for teachers and principals, and advocates for policies aimed at equity and student achievement. Its work has helped shape many of the reforms highlighted in the video series.

By bringing together voices of educators, students, and researchers, After the Storm places New Orleans’ educational progress and its ongoing challenges into sharp relief, offering a chance to reflect on how far the city has come and what remains to be done.

The full series is available here.