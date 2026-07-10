NRF Honors Jambalaya Girl as ‘America’s Retail Champion’

NEW ORLEANS – Jambalaya Girl New Orleans Food Products has announced it has been recognized as a 2026 America’s Retail Champion by the National Retail Federation – one of 50 in the country and the only retailer from Louisiana. In its eighth year, the program celebrates small retailers across the country who actively engage in public policy discussions impacting the retail industry at the local, state and federal levels.

“We make Louisiana home cooking easy! No matter where you are from, we want you to enjoy the authentic flavor and culture of New Orleans through a pot of Gumbo or a bowl of Jambalaya,” said Kristen Preau, Founder and Owner of Jambalaya Girl. “Being recognized as an America’s Retail Champion gives us an incredible platform to show the world why Louisiana is such a spectacular place to live, work, and visit. In New Orleans, we bring the party to the pot, and we want everyone to experience that hospitality firsthand.”

Retailers were nominated by state retail associations and industry peers for their leadership and involvement in public policy advocacy. This year, 50 retailers representing 27 states were selected as America’s Retail Champions, with five individuals advancing as finalists. One retailer will be named the 2026 America’s Retail Champion during the NRF’s 2026 Retail Advocates Summit, the retail industry’s premier advocacy event, on July 15 in Washington, D.C.

- Sponsors -

“As we reflect on the last 250 years, we are inspired by the role small businesses have played in providing jobs and economic opportunity and strengthening communities,” NRF Executive Vice President of Government Relations David French said. “The 2026 America’s Retail Champion honorees exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the retail industry.”

More than 98% of retail businesses in the United States employ fewer than 50 people, underscoring the critical role small retailers play in the nation’s economy.

This year’s America’s Retail Champions program is sponsored by Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

About Jambalaya Girl

Jambalaya Girl brings the real flavors, culture, and community of New Orleans straight to your kitchen. With a motto of “Louisiana Home Cooking Made Easy,” the brand allows anyone to experience authentic Southern hospitality, no matter where they live. Specially blended in New Orleans by Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends to ensure top-tier quality, Jambalaya Girl products are available in retail grocery stores, online, for foodservice, and through custom regional gift collaborations.