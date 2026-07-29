NPK Access Solutions Announces $40M Expansion

NEW ORLEANS – NPK Access Solutions will invest $40 million to expand its Lafayette Parish manufacturing facility, increasing production capacity by about 50% as Louisiana continues to see new industrial and manufacturing investment across multiple regions.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has determined that the Carencro-based expansion is expected to create 38 direct jobs while retaining 124 existing positions and estimates that the project will generate an additional 71 indirect jobs, bringing the total potential employment impact to 109 jobs in the Acadiana region.

NPK Access Solutions manufactures recyclable composite mats that create temporary roadways and stable work surfaces for heavy equipment used on energy, utility, pipeline and infrastructure construction projects.

- Sponsors -

The expansion at NPK’s facility on Highway 93 in Carencro will involve the installation of specialized equipment and infrastructure to support a new composite matting product line. Construction is expected to begin in September, with expanded operations scheduled to come online by mid-2027. The state is supporting the project through a competitive incentives package that includes LED FastStart workforce training and the company is expected to participate in the High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Companies continue investing where they know they can succeed. NPK Access Solutions’ growth in Carencro strengthens Louisiana’s manufacturing capabilities while creating new opportunities for our skilled, hard-working men and women. Investments like this reinforce Louisiana’s commitment to the industries that build and maintain our nation’s infrastructure,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

“This investment meaningfully expands our Carencro, Louisiana manufacturing operations and reflects our confidence in the long-term strength in our served end-markets and continued growth of our business,” said Matthew Lanigan, president and CEO of NPK International Inc. “We are grateful for the partnership and support of the State of Louisiana and Louisiana Economic Development, whose commitment to fostering a pro-business environment has helped make this expansion possible. Our decision to invest in Louisiana was driven by our nearly 30 years of successful operations at our Carencro facility, a skilled and dedicated local workforce, and the strong support we have received from state and local partners. By increasing our manufacturing capacity, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, support our employees and create lasting value for the communities where we operate.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Officials Welcome NPK Expansion

“I am very excited about the NPK expansion happening just west of Carencro. They have been a great employer in the area for many years, and this further expansion of new jobs is a blessing for our community,” said Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, mayor of Carencro.

“NPK Access Solutions’ $40 million expansion is another example of the strong economic momentum happening across Lafayette Parish. Investments like this create quality jobs, strengthen our industrial base, and position our community for continued growth. We are proud to support companies that are expanding their operations and investing in the future of Lafayette Parish,” said Monique B. Boulet, Lafayette mayor-president.

“NPK Access Solutions’ expansion started as a routine business retention and expansion visit, and the 162 jobs it will create and retain show exactly why these visits matter,” said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Building and maintaining long-standing relationships with our existing companies is how LEDA helps clear the path for their growth. We’d like to thank NPK for choosing to expand in Lafayette Parish when other locations were on the table. Investments like NPK’s keep the region’s manufacturing base strong and competitive.”

- Sponsors -

“This investment by NPK Access Solutions reflects the confidence businesses have in Acadiana as a place to invest, grow, and compete,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “Manufacturing remains one of our region’s strongest economic drivers, and their expansion further reinforces Acadiana’s leadership in producing goods that support critical industries across the country. One Acadiana is proud to support businesses that continue to invest right here at home, creating high-quality jobs that expand economic opportunity for the people of our region. We celebrate this win alongside Lafayette Economic Development Authority and congratulate NPK Access Solutions on this exciting new chapter of growth.”