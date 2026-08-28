Mandy May – NOWCS Names New Director of Development. Photo courtesy Kat Kimball.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter (NOWCS) has announced that Mandy May is stepping into the role of director of development.

May has been a dedicated supporter of the Shelter since 2017, when she first started volunteering with the organization. Over the years, she has become a strong advocate for families experiencing homelessness, and now she is bringing that passion to the Shelter full-time.

As director of development, May will lead the Shelter’s fundraising efforts and help build relationships with donors, community partners and supporters. Her experience in community outreach and nonprofit work will help strengthen the organization’s mission of helping families build stable futures.

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In addition to her work at NOWCS, May is the founder and leader of the NOLA Bombshells, one of New Orleans’ most well-known dance krewes. Through the group, she works with more than a dozen nonprofit organizations each year, using dance and community events to support local causes.

May was also recently named one of Gambit Weekly’s 2026 40 Under 40, recognizing her leadership, community involvement and positive impact across the New Orleans area.

“I’ve had the privilege of supporting the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter for many years, so joining the team in this role feels incredibly meaningful,” said May. “I’m excited to help grow the Shelter’s impact, build relationships with our community and continue supporting families as they work toward brighter futures.”

NOWCS Overview

NOWCS is a leading provider of shelter and services to homeless families in New Orleans, and the only shelter for intact families (including fathers). Since 2007, NOWCS has assisted more than 5,000 parents and children to break the cycle of homelessness with physical shelter, programs and support services. Less than 2% of participants have returned to homelessness.