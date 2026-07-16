NOWCS Board President Joins Harvard Alumni Board

NOWSC Board President David Schlakman.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter (NOWCS) has announced that Board President David Schlakman has been appointed to the Harvard Alumni Association’s Board of Directors. In his new role, Schlakman will serve as the director representing the Harvard Alumni Association’s network of regional alumni clubs across the Southeastern United States.

The appointment recognizes Schlakman’s continued commitment to leadership and service. As a member of the Harvard Alumni Association’s Board of Directors, he will help support alumni engagement and strengthen connections among Harvard Clubs throughout the Southeast.

Schlakman has served as board president of the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter during a period of significant growth for the organization. Over the past year, the Shelter opened its new Mid-City facility, expanding its ability to provide safe housing and family-centered support for parents and children experiencing homelessness. The organization also continues to grow its programs and services that help families build long-term stability.

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Schlakman’s appointment highlights the impact of leaders who are committed to strengthening their communities at both the local and national levels. His new role with the Harvard Alumni Association reflects a continued dedication to service while he remains an advocate for the Shelter’s mission of helping families break the cycle of homelessness.

Dawn & David Schlakman.

About the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter (NOWCS)

As the only shelter for intact families (including fathers) and the largest shelter for women and children in the Metro area, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter (NOWCS) is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness while keeping families together through coordinated, family-centered support and services. Since 2007, NOWCS has served more than 5,000 parents and children recovering from homelessness. Less than 2% of the families NOWCS has served have returned to shelter.