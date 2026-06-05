NovaSpark Energy Expansion Creates 300 Jobs

HOUMA and WEST MONROE, La. – NovaSpark Energy, a sustainable energy technology company, announced it is growing its workforce in West Monroe and investing $30 million to establish a new facility in Houma. The expansion will scale production of its atmospheric hydrogen generators used in defense and energy applications to meet increasing national demand for diverse energy solutions.

Cumulatively, the company is expected to create 300 direct new jobs and retain three existing positions, with an average annual salary of $76,000, which is approximately 25% above the Louisiana state average wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 318 indirect new jobs, for a total of 618 potential new job opportunities across the Bayou and Northeast Regions.

“Louisiana’s energy leadership has always been defined by our ability to deliver at scale, and today that strength is being expanded through innovation,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “NovaSpark’s investment brings advanced manufacturing, defense applications and emerging energy technology together in a way that builds on our existing foundation while creating new opportunities across the state.”

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NovaSpark builds on its growing presence in Louisiana, where its West Monroe headquarters supports defense-focused production and development. The company’s technology enables on-site, emission-free hydrogen production, addressing challenges related to fuel logistics and energy reliability in critical environments.

“Louisiana offers a unique combination of energy leadership, industrial infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce that makes it an ideal location for NovaSpark’s next phase of growth,” said NovaSpark CEO Rick Harlow. “We’ve been incredibly impressed by the depth of talent across the region, as well as the strong support from local communities, the State of Louisiana and its colleges and universities, all of which are aligned in advancing next-generation energy solutions.

“With our expansion in Houma, we’re not only scaling production of our atmospheric hydrogen generators, but also strengthening America’s ability to deliver resilient, on-site energy for critical infrastructure and national defense. This investment reflects our confidence in Louisiana as a long-term partner in building the future of distributed hydrogen and energy security.”

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NovaSpark’s expansion builds on the company’s continued innovation and business growth, as it advances its atmospheric hydrogen technology from field-tested military applications to broader commercial deployment. Recognized by Lockheed Martin as the top 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Success Story of the Year and supported by active Department of War partnerships, the company has continued to scale its capabilities.

This growth has been supported in part by Louisiana-based Boot64 Ventures, a Louisiana Opportunity Capital lender, along with LED’s FUEL award, part of a broader system connecting innovation, capital and industry across the state. NovaSpark also has been certified under LED’s Louisiana Angel Investor Tax Credit program, which helps eligible Louisiana businesses attract private investment by offering potential state tax credits to qualified investors.

NovaSpark Energy – Houma

In Houma, NovaSpark Energy will invest $30 million to establish a new, larger-scale manufacturing facility to support commercial deployment of its atmospheric hydrogen generators. The facility will enable high-volume production of these systems for use in critical infrastructure applications, including backup power for data centers, Level 3 EV charging networks and other distributed energy applications. The project is expected to create 240 direct new jobs. LED estimates the project will result in an additional 254 indirect new jobs in the Bayou Region.

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“Terrebonne Parish has the workforce, infrastructure and industrial foundation to support companies that are ready to scale, and NovaSpark Energy’s decision to locate this facility in Houma speaks directly to those strengths,” said Terrebonne Economic Development Authority CEO Cohen Guidry. “TEDA is proud to welcome this investment and the 240 new direct jobs it will bring as we continue working to create an environment where businesses can grow and Terrebonne residents can access new opportunities close to home.”

Site selection, permitting and design work are expected to begin in mid-2026, with construction anticipated to follow.

“The Bayou Region has a long history of innovation, manufacturing and problem-solving for some of the world’s most critical industries, and NovaSpark Energy’s investment in Houma builds on that legacy,” said COLAB President & CEO Christy Zeringue. “The creation of 240 new direct jobs in Houma is a meaningful win for Terrebonne Parish and a clear signal that the Bayou Region is ready to help power the next generation of energy technology.”

NovaSpark Energy – West Monroe

In West Monroe, NovaSpark will expand its existing operations, which serve as a secure production and development site focused on defense and military applications. The facility supports deployment of the company’s atmospheric hydrogen generators, enabling on-site, emission-free hydrogen production for use in critical and remote environments. The project is expected to create 60 direct new jobs and retain three existing positions. LED estimates the expansion will result in an additional 64 indirect new jobs in the Northeast Region.

“The expansion of NovaSpark Energy’s facility in West Monroe strengthens advanced manufacturing in Ouachita Parish while creating high-quality job opportunities for our residents,” said Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “As part of a broader investment in Louisiana, it underscores renewed economic momentum and reinforces that parishes like Ouachita are competing and winning on a national stage. We are proud to support this innovative expansion and the lasting impact it brings to Northeast Louisiana and beyond.”

Construction began in April 2026, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

“We applaud NovaSpark Energy’s growth in Northeast Louisiana, and welcome the creation of high-tech career opportunities for our residents,” said Grow NELA President Rob Cleveland. “This expansion is yet another indicator of the pro-growth mindset, and business friendly environment, that companies experience in Louisiana.“

NovaSpark Energy Overview

NovaSpark Energy is an advanced energy technology company specializing in atmospheric hydrogen generation and resilient, distributed power solutions for defense and commercial applications. The company’s proprietary systems enable on-site, emission-free hydrogen production from air and water, reducing reliance on traditional fuel logistics while enhancing energy security and operational flexibility. NovaSpark serves a range of markets including military, critical infrastructure, data centers, and next-generation mobility, positioning itself at the forefront of the transition to decentralized, hydrogen-based energy systems.