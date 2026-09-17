NOVA Chorale Announces New Artistic Director. Photo provided by NOVA Chorale.

NEW ORLEANS — NOVA Chorale has announced its 2026-27 concert season and named New Orleans musician, conductor, composer and educator Brian Martinez as its new artistic director.

Founded in 1989 by Dr. Raymond Sprague, then a professor of choral music at the University of New Orleans, NOVA Chorale was created to bring together singers in the New Orleans area to perform choral music for audiences throughout the region. For more than three decades, the ensemble has established a presence in New Orleans’ cultural and musical community.

Throughout its history, NOVA Chorale has presented more than 30 seasons of concerts and has performed by invitation with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and at venues and events including the Contemporary Arts Center, The Historic New Orleans Collection, St. Louis Cathedral, the Louisiana American Choral Directors Association convention and other performances throughout Louisiana.

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For 30 years, NOVA was led by Dr. Meg Frazier, director of the School of Music at Loyola University New Orleans, who helped continue and expand the ensemble’s tradition of musical excellence.

Brian Martinez

With the appointment of Martinez, NOVA Chorale enters a new chapter while continuing its commitment to bringing choral music to the New Orleans community.

Martinez is a New Orleans musician whose career encompasses conducting, composition and arranging, vocal performance, music education and percussion. He has conducted ensembles at the elementary, secondary and collegiate levels and has served as artistic director for two community choirs. He also regularly conducts honor choirs, adjudicates music festivals and leads choral clinics.

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As a vocalist, Martinez has performed with ensembles including the New Orleans Opera Chorus and New Orleans Vocal Arts Chorale, as well as at St. Patrick’s Church in downtown New Orleans, where he performs chant and Renaissance motets. His work also includes composing, conducting musicals and orchestras, and performing with specialty vocal ensembles.

“In a city where music is everywhere, choral music holds a unique place in the human experience. NOVA has a long history of artistic excellence, and I’m excited to help shape its next chapter by honoring that history, taking artistic risks, and continuing to evolve as part of New Orleans’ rich musical heritage,” said Martinez.

NOVA Chorale 2026-27 Concert Season

The 2026-27 season will feature a selection of choral works intended to welcome audiences of all ages and musical backgrounds. Performances will take place at venues throughout the New Orleans area.

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Awake

Oct. 6, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral

2919 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Serenity

Dec. 7, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Basilica

1025 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans

Time To Notice

April 19, 2027, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church

1545 State St., New Orleans

Concerts are open to the public. A suggested donation of $20 is encouraged.

For additional information about NOVA Chorale and its 2026-27 concert season, visit novachorale.org.