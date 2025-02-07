NoTraffic Rolls Out in New Orleans For Improved Efficiency and Safety

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans city officials are rolling out an AI-powered system to transform urban roadways, making them safer and more efficient. The NoTraffic system is currently being tested on Canal Street and along Convention Center Boulevard. NoTraffic, which has its U.S. headquarters in Kansas, has rapidly expanded its footprint across 30 states

NoTraffic, which has its U.S. headquarters in Kansas, has rapidly expanded its footprint across 30 states and three Canadian regions since its founding in 2017 by Uriel Katz, Tal Kreisler and Or Sela. The trio recognized that while technology has evolved in countless sectors, traffic signals have largely remained unchanged for decades.

“Uriel Katz was sitting at a red light one day, wondering why the light hadn’t turned green when there was no cross-traffic,” said Tom Cooper, Vice President, Public Sector at NoTraffic. “It was clear that traffic signals were outdated and that something had to be done.”

How it Works

The NoTraffic solution transforms existing traffic signals into smart, cloud-connected hubs through the integration of plug-and-play AI sensors. The data collected by these sensors automatically reconfigures traffic signals. “In less than two hours of installation, our platform can classify all road users – from private vehicles and public transportation to emergency services and pedestrians – and adjust signals in real time,” Cooper explained. “This capability not only reduces travel times and CO₂ emissions but also significantly improves safety.”

NoTraffic’s network of sensors provide human-eye-level measurements of approaching road users and stream data continuously to the cloud where an AI optimization engine processes the information. By determining whether an approaching object is a car, truck, bus, bicycle, pedestrian, or emergency vehicle, the system autonomously optimizes traffic signals. “What we’re doing is layering these sensors on top of existing infrastructure,” said Cooper. “This gives the entire system the intelligence it needs to detect changes in traffic demand and respond immediately.”

Emergency Vehicles, Pedestrians, Bikes

A key feature of the platform is its ability to prioritize emergency vehicles. “The faster an emergency vehicle can get through an intersection, the more lives can be saved,” Cooper said. “Our system also immediately clears the traffic built up after an emergency vehicle has passed through an intersection.”

The technology also prioritizes pedestrians and cyclists and adjusts crosswalk countdowns and extend crossing times when necessary. “Traditional traffic systems are largely pre-timed and don’t account for the dynamic nature of urban mobility,” Cooper said. “Our system can give people with disabilities more time to cross, for example.”

The Future is Now

The platform is set up to incorporate Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology enabling communication between traffic signals and connected vehicles. “Our system is built to integrate with emerging connected vehicle technologies,” Cooper noted. “This means that as advanced vehicles, including self-driving cars, become more common, our infrastructure is already in place to support them.”

Sensor fusion is another critical element of the NoTraffic system. The technology combines radar and camera data to create a comprehensive picture of each intersection. “By fusing these two types of data, we ensure that our system can accurately detect and classify every road user without compromising personal privacy.”

Security is Built-In

Throughout development, NoTraffic prioritized security by integrating multiple layers of encryption to safeguard data at every transmission point. “Our founder, Uriel Katz, is a preeminent expert in cybersecurity, and that expertise is embedded in our technology,” Cooper said.

“We adhere to stringent global standards, including SOC 2 which covers security, confidentiality, and privacy, as well as International Standard 42001 on AI compliance. Our security measures exceed the recommendations set forth by the U.S. Department of Transportation for intelligent infrastructure.”

Fast, Flexible, with Local Representation

NoTraffic’s technology can be adjusted quickly with software updates. “We’re not selling you a box and leaving you on your own,” said Cooper. “Our system is integrated, supported 24 hours a day, and designed to evolve as urban mobility challenges change.”

NoTraffic is working with local partner, Blackstar Diversified Enterprises to take local conditions into account. “Working with local representation is essential,” Cooper said. “Blackstar understands the intricacies of New Orleans traffic and can help us fine-tune deployment before the broader roll-out.”

“The feedback we’ve received from other cities has been phenomenal,” said Cooper. “We’ve received a resounding thumbs up and acceptance wherever we go.”