Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Infrastructure

NoTraffic Rolls Out in New Orleans For Improved Efficiency and Safety

February 7, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans city officials are rolling out an AI-powered system to transform urban roadways, making them safer and more efficient. The NoTraffic system is currently being tested on Canal Street and along Convention Center Boulevard. NoTraffic, which has its U.S. headquarters in Kansas, has rapidly expanded its footprint across 30 states

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter