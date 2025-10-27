Northshore’s In-Telecom Expands National Reach

SLIDELL, La. — In-Telecom, a Slidell-based technology company providing IT, cloud communications and cybersecurity services, has expanded its national footprint through the acquisition of RealmConnect, an Atlanta firm with clients across the United States. The move positions In-Telecom among the Northshore’s fastest-growing technology companies and reflects the expanding reach of Northshore-based businesses in the national tech market.

With the addition of RealmConnect, In-Telecom strengthens its ability to serve customers in 48 states and expand its presence across the Southeast. RealmConnect’s entire team will remain in place, and its founder, Jack Brumlow, said the deal ensures continuity for long-time clients.

Acquisition Strengthens In-Telecom National Reach

“When I started RealmConnect 35 years ago, my goal was simple: do right by our clients and our people,” said Brumlow. “I couldn’t think of a better team than Shawn, Jimmy, and the In-Telecom family to carry that vision forward.”

Founded in Slidell, In-Telecom has grown from a regional telecommunications company into a national technology provider offering managed IT, cloud communications, physical security, and cybersecurity services. CEO Shawn Torres said the RealmConnect acquisition represents both business growth and a continuation of professional relationships that began early in his career.

“Fifteen years ago, I met Jack Brumlow and Anthony Kubek when Jimmy and I were just starting out,” said Torres. “They helped shape the culture of service and integrity we’ve built at In-Telecom. To welcome their team today is a full-circle moment.”

As part of the merger, RealmConnect executive Anthony Kubek will join In-Telecom’s leadership team.

Northshore’s Growing Tech Economy

In-Telecom’s expansion from Slidell is part of a larger wave of tech growth on the Northshore and throughout Louisiana, home to more than 6,300 technology companies and a projected 18% increase in related jobs over the next decade.

In the 30-mile region surrounding St. Tammany Parish, nearly 11,000 workers are employed in engineering, information services and R&D roles, making the Northshore an increasingly viable base for technology companies.

Louisiana’s economy recently crossed the 2 million non-farm jobs threshold, with the Slidell metro region among those posting gains—a sign of regional resilience that benefits local companies like In-Telecom.

In-Telecom has been recognized among the CRN Top 500 Solution Providers and Fast Growth 150, and as the top Avigilon dealer in the Southern region. From its Greater New Orleans headquarters, the company manages clients ranging from single-location businesses to large national enterprises.