Northshore Knockout Showcases STEM Skills

MANDEVILLE, La. – High school robotics teams from across the country will gather at Mandeville High School on Saturday, July 18, for the annual Northshore Knockout, one of the region’s largest off-season robotics competitions.

The event is held after the official FIRST Robotics Competition season concludes, giving teams an opportunity to continue competing and refine their robots. FIRST, which is short for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology,” is an international nonprofit organization that promotes STEM education through competitive robotics.

Hosted by Mandeville High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team, Team 2992, known as S.S. Prometheus, and Chevron, the event will feature student-built robots competing in engineering challenges while showcasing STEM education and workforce development opportunities.

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The free event will include robotics matches, hands-on STEM activities for children and opportunities for students to demonstrate engineering, programming and teamwork skills developed through competitive robotics programs.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Mandeville High School, 1 Skipper Drive in Mandeville. Admission is free and open to the public.

Northshore Knockout – Helping Build Louisiana’s Future Workforce

“Supporting STEM education is one way Chevron invests in Louisiana’s future. Exposure to science, technology, engineering and math – inside and outside the classroom – helps students discover new interests, develop practical skills and better understand career opportunities. By partnering with programs like Northshore Knockout, Chevron is helping inspire the next generation of innovators while strengthening the workforce that will support Louisiana’s economy for years to come,” said Jeremy Haken, Chevron public affairs manager.

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Haken said robotics competitions give students opportunities to apply classroom learning while building the technical and problem-solving skills increasingly needed in Louisiana’s engineering, manufacturing and technology industries.

“At Chevron, we know the future workforce will need strong technical skills, creative thinking and the ability to solve complex problems. Robotics competitions help students explore these areas and apply classroom learning as they design, build, test and improve their work. The fun competitions encourage students to develop the same skills used every day in engineering, manufacturing and technology careers across Louisiana,” he said.

Beyond technical knowledge, Haken said employers also value communication, teamwork and adaptability.

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“At Chevron, we look for people who can think critically, communicate effectively and work as part of a team. Robotics help students develop those skills. Learning how to overcome challenges, collaborate under deadlines and continuously improve their deliverables prepares students for success in virtually any career. It really is inspiring to watch these kids learn, grow and explore!” he said.

Haken said Chevron has also seen the long-term impact of robotics programs through former participants who have gone on to pursue STEM education and technical careers.

“Chevron has seen firsthand how robotics programs can inspire students to pursue STEM education and rewarding technical careers. One example is Aaron Marshall, a Chevron Subsea Operations Engineer, whose passion for engineering began as a student through STEM programs, robotics competitions and mentorship. After participating in several Chevron-sponsored programs, he went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree with a minor in robotics from Louisiana State University. Aaron now supports the safe and reliable operation of Chevron’s subsea production systems in the Gulf of America.

“Aaron is also committed to giving back by mentoring engineering students through the Chevron Leadership Academy at LSU, volunteering with STEM NOLA and supporting events like the Northshore Knockout. He’s inspiring Louisiana’s next generation of innovators and engineers,” Haken said.

As Louisiana continues to attract major investments in energy, advanced manufacturing and technology, Haken said programs such as Northshore Knockout help build the talent pipeline those industries will need in the future.

“Chevron believes programs like Northshore Knockout help spark curiosity, build technical skills and show students how STEM can lead to rewarding careers in Louisiana. By connecting students with hands-on learning and real-world applications, these programs prepare and inspire the next generation of engineers, technicians and innovators who will support the state’s continued economic growth. Chevron is proud to be a part of it!” he said.