Northshore Hospital Wins Two Categories in 2025 Women’s Choice Award

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – A premier surgery center on the Northshore, AVALA Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics and Minimally Invasive Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award®, one of America’s trusted referral sources for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that AVALA is in the top 1% of 4,000+ U.S. hospitals offering orthopedics services.

The Women’s Choice Award is a designation given to hospitals and healthcare facilities that excel in clinical performance, patient safety, and the overall patient experience with a special focus on what matters most to women.

“We are deeply honored to have our focus on advancing women’s health acknowledged,” said J. William (Bill) Hankins, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer. “Every patient is our priority, and we are dedicated to understanding the unique needs of women’s orthopedic health, enabling us to create personalized care plans that truly make an impact.”

According to AVALA Hospital, there are clear gender differences in musculoskeletal disease. Women are more vulnerable to different types of injuries and are eight times more likely to have an ACL injury from overuse, including ankle sprains and stress fractures.

In a national survey conducted by the Women’s Choice Award, female orthopedic patients identified the following key priorities when choosing a hospital for orthopedics:

Single source for orthopedic services

Solid patient safety record

High recommendation ratings

The methodology used to select AVALA as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics is unique in that it evaluates Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. Award recipients are also measured on their incidence of surgical complications and infections, including:

A wound that splits open after surgery

Accidental cuts and tears

Deaths from serious treatable complications

Rate of complications for knee or hip replacement patients

Catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI)

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infections

A hospital must have arthroscopy, joint replacement, and spine surgery orthopedic services available to patients, onsite physical therapy, and an MRI to qualify for the award. It is the only award recognizing excellence in orthopedics based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

AVALA is one of 346 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for orthopedics care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.