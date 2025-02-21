Northshore Economic Development Organization Unveils Brand, Job Creation for St. Tammany

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — Chris Masingill, Chief Executive Officer, Northshore Economic Development Organization, announced the launch of the organization’s updated brand and name, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC). These refreshed components are part of a comprehensive and intentional planning process, which includes the adoption of a business attraction and marketing plan and the development process of the organization’s second 5-year economic development strategic plan, THRIVE2029.

“St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation is excited to build upon the foundational successes and outcomes of our first 5-year economic development strategic plan, THRIVE2023, and step boldly into our next phase of economic development work on the Northshore,” said Masingill. “We are laser-focused on sustaining business retention and expansion efforts, scaling business formation activities and collaborative partnerships, and securing investments that enhance the economic landscape for all in St. Tammany.”

The inclusion of “economic development” in the organization’s name provides greater clarity on our organizational function and our mission. This effort embodies the hallmarks of both our proven track record and our aspirational vision: bold, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to helping our businesses and community thrive. The organization’s website, www.sttammanyedc.org, includes redesigned features for increased functionality and smoother user experience.

Initial implementation of the business attraction and marketing plan began earlier this month with the relaunch of our dedicated business development website, Invest St. Tammany. The site demonstrates why St. Tammany is the destination of choice for business growth, economic opportunity, and job creation by highlighting existing businesses, sharing details about target industry sectors and our highly skilled and talented workforce, and spotlighting our pad-ready sites for business location and investment. The website also features our first business development video showcasing St. Tammany as Louisiana’s parish of prosperity.

The implementation of the 3-year business attraction and marketing plan is anchored by dedicated financial resources and increased staff capacity for intentional business attraction activities. The priority activities include stronger alignment with the economic development teams at Louisiana Economic Development, Greater New Orleans Inc., and CLECO to foster investment and job creation opportunities, direct and proactive engagement with site location consultants to maintain awareness of St. Tammany’s economic landscape and competitive assets, and telling the dynamic St. Tammany story with a broader audience of key decision makers through enhanced digital marketing tools.

“St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation is poised to enhance its scope of work in securing business investments in our parish, cultivating dynamic partnerships, and catalyzing innovation in our community,” shared Joan Coffman, St. Tammany EDC Board of Commissioners President. “St. Tammany is our home, and we believe it can be your home for business, too.”

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany. Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish.