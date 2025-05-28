Led by Ted Longo, The Longo Group has built its reputation through expertise and a client-first mentality that treats everyone like family. The Longo Group advisors can meet clients where they are most comfortable, either over the phone, in person, or even virtually.

“I began my career at Merrill Lynch in 1986,” says Longo. “Over the years, I was mentored by and collaborated with several investment professionals who instilled within me the importance of investments as a relationship business. That perspective is what we brought to The Longo Group and, ultimately, changed my life. It gave my career a very different, deeper meaning than I ever thought possible.”

That level of personalization, of an investment not only in the market but in the lives of clients, is what keeps bringing people back year after year. Today, with market volatility due to economic uncertainty, the Longo Group is focused on helping clients maneuver through the volatility and plan for their future.

“Market volatility is a sign of uncertainty. Uncertainty fades with time. While certain areas of the market may be down, others are often responding positively; it’s the nature of the markets, and that’s why diversification is so important. As long as our clients are diversified in high-quality investments, it improves the probability of achieving positive outcomes,” says Longo. “Transparency is key as we talk clients through the process, help them understand why we make the decisions that we do, and how the strategy fits with their goals and objectives.”

Through a culture of personal relationships, proactive outreach, and person-to-person communication, you can count on The Longo Group to serve your financial interests for this and many generations to come.

“I have clients whose children came to me, and then their grandchildren, and even their great-grandchildren did the same,” says Longo. “That last group might not want to talk to somebody my age. Thankfully, we have the next generation in place and ready to help carry our clients and their families into the future.”

