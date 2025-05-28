In today’s dynamic business landscape, continuous growth and skill development are paramount. Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business understands this need. They not only offer excellent business degree programs but also provide impactful non-degree Professional Advancement Programs to equip emerging and seasoned leaders and professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in today’s fast-changing and competitive marketplace.

“We launched our successful 10-month, five-module Emerging Leader program in 2023 in direct response to what we were hearing from the business community,” explains Dr. Tonya Crombie, Director of Professional Advancement Programs. “We’ve taken individuals from more than 20 organizations through the program since it launched because these companies recognized that employees need increased skills to address the complicated business challenges of today.”

Research indicates that many individuals face significant hurdles in transitioning to leadership roles, and many companies struggle to effectively prepare their future leaders. Drawing on insights from organizational psychology and extensive practical experience, Dr. Crombie and her team collaborate with organizations and individuals to create programs that meet their needs. Whether it’s addressing the mental health crisis at work, honing financial acumen for technical experts, or developing advanced leadership strategies for seasoned professionals, the Southeastern College of Business offers programs designed for immediate application and tangible results.

“We’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of focused professional development,” notes Dr. Crombie. “For one organization, participants reported that our program contributed to a significant positive shift in their workplace culture. We’ve also helped individuals overcome professional obstacles and achieve greater success within their organization and in their non-working lives as well.”

The next cohort of the Emerging Leader Program will start in August. Looking ahead, Southeastern is excited to introduce a Mini-MBA program, an intensive week-long experience designed for professionals who are not able or willing to pursue a full MBA but seek to strengthen their business understanding and leadership effectiveness.

Ready to take the next step in your professional journey? Explore the possibilities at Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business.

To learn more, please visit southeastern.edu/college-of-business/professional-advancement-programs/

