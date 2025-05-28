Since its founding in 1947 in Jennings, Louisiana, JD Bank has been dedicated to serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses throughout South Louisiana. Established with the goal of enhancing access to quality financial services, JD Bank has grown to operate 21 full-service branches across the region. Over the past three years, this growth has included expansion into the Greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge markets, further extending the Bank’s reach and impact. JD Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and personal lending and deposit products, reflecting its longstanding commitment to supporting the economic growth and financial well-being of the communities it serves.

With a full range of commercial and personal banking products to set customers up for success, JD Bank is dedicated to not just improving the livelihoods of its customers but the long-term economic stability of the state as a whole. If you’ve ever enjoyed a bowl of piping hot gumbo or shared a pile of freshly boiled crawfish, you’ve benefited from the good work of JD Bank, working in partnership with some of the larger rice farmers and crawfish processors in the world, making them an integral cog in the economic engine of Louisiana.

The JD Bank vision is to be the best community bank in Louisiana, building meaningful relationships between their customers, their employees, and their communities. By focusing on local decision making and avoiding the perils of the national banks, JD Bank can be effective in ways larger institutions can’t–by specializing in timely credit decisions and a more rapid response time. With decades of expertise in commercial, real estate, and accounts receivable financing, the JD Bank team of bankers on the Northshore can provide their communities with the financial resources that set them on a course for success, whether you live and work on the Northshore, in New Orleans, or even in Baton Rouge.

JD Bank is a local bank that you can trust to be fair, equitable, and your partner throughout your financial lifetime. To learn more about how JD Bank can serve you, visit a local office or jdbank.com.

1409 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 | 985-334-4220 | jdbanknorthshore@jdbank.com