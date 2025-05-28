Gulf Coast Bank & Trust offers a wide selection of personal and business banking services to the communities of New Orleans, the Northshore, Baton Rouge, and beyond. With over $3 billion in assets, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust serves its business and personal banking clients through its convenient bank branches, loan production, trust, investment, and business credit offices by innovating banking with a neighborly touch.

“No business is the same. Gulf Coast Bank offers personalized guidance and support with quick, local decisions,” says Gulf Coast’s Chief Lending Officer Bruce Falkenstein, a four-decade veteran of the financial industry. “Our business solutions are top notch, offering fraud protection and more, saving time and money with a variety of solutions designed to fit every size business.”

With a new branch location opening in Miramar Beach, Florida, alongside twenty branches across Southeast Louisiana and more than 48 total locations in 11 states, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust prides itself on being a bank that cares about the longevity and success of you, your business, and your community.

“At Gulf Coast Bank, we combine the heart of a community bank with the technology of a national powerhouse,” says Jason Shields, Gulf Coast’s Chief Operating Officer. “We pride ourselves on providing smart digital banking, top-tier security, real-time credit insights, and tools that rival any big bank, all delivered with personal service. Big bank tech, local bank care — that’s the Gulf Coast Bank difference you can count on.”

As a devoted community bank, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company supports local nonprofit organizations through sponsorships and charitable giving, with their employees seen volunteering in their “We Care For Our Community” orange shirts at fairs, festivals, and other fundraisers throughout the year. This summer, Gulf Coast Bank will host its 18th annual Auctions in August, a month-long fundraiser for local and national organizations, schools, churches, and community groups. Since its inception in 2008, Auctions in August has raised nearly $1.6 million for nonprofits.

423 E. Boston St. & 1110 N. Hwy 190, Covington | 4565 LaSalle St., Mandeville | 1900 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell

504-561-6124