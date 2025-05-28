With roots steeped in New Orleans, Mike Cassesi felt a calling toward construction from his youngest days in his family’s restaurant in the French Quarter.

“My mother came from Cuba, and my father’s family from Sicily, and owned a restaurant downtown. So, I was always in the French Quarter, running and playing around so much gorgeous architecture,” says Mike, “As I grew older, I began working construction on small projects throughout the city and learned firsthand the care needed to restore and build in a city as historic as New Orleans.”

Mike ultimately founded Cassesi Commercial Construction, a Northshore staple, to provide a homegrown construction option for the Greater New Orleans area that offered large firm results with boutique firm personalization and care. Recent builds include Loft18 and the Ballard Brands Corporate Headquarters (Owners of PJ’s Coffee) in Mandeville, as well as the new JAMNOLA location in New Orleans, a space that holds a special history for Mike.

“The building where JAMNOLA is now located was once the historic Binder Bakery that I remember my father and grandmother visiting to pick up bread when I was a child,” says Mike. “Now to give back to the city, to retain the historic while crafting something new, is very fulfilling.”

The Cassesi Commercial Construction difference begins with the whole team, where a company-wide respect for work/life balance fosters a family atmosphere. This holistic culture is foundational to Cassesi’s ability to continue its growth and influence while retaining the personal touch that makes each project unique.

“We put employees and family life first always,” says Mike. “They put everything into our company, and we try to reciprocate that. Often, you’ll find me out on the job site covering for someone if their child or wife is sick. We pride ourselves on a people-first approach and try to give that same level of attention and consideration to every project we take on.”

