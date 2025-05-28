A sister company to About You In Home Care, Vital Medical Staffing offers the highest quality medical staffing services in the Greater New Orleans area, with experienced Nurses, CNAs, Nurse Practitioners, and Allied Health Professionals ready and able to provide the finest, compassionate care. Before founding Vital Medical Staffing, Robert Conley was instrumental in the growth of About You In Home Care with his mother, Andrea Richardson, and saw a need in the market for a medical staffing organization that could offer more than impeccable service, but 24/7 access to those who need it.

“As a healthcare professional for over 30 years, I know the demand for quality medical staffing,” says Conley. “That’s why I’ve worked so hard to develop a network that helps to bridge the gap in medical staffing.”

Based in Mandeville, Vital Medical Staffing knows that demand is high for high-quality healthcare workers. In the aftermath of the worst days of COVID in 2020, staff shortages brought about by cost-cutting decisions, an aging population, increased patient complexity and needs, and an aging workforce have placed stress on working conditions for medical staff that affects patient care. Vital Medical prides itself on exceeding expectations with the personality of a local, family-owned business.

Vital Medical Staffing recruits are fully screened, with extensive background checks to confirm their education and aptitude are at the highest possible level. In the healthcare field, medical emergencies and staffing needs can strike at any time. Thankfully, with their 24/7 support system, Vital Medical is able to provide the right healthcare professional for the right job always.

