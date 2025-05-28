What began as a popular campground on the Northshore has grown and evolved into one of the finest private golf and country club communities in the southeast United States. Money Hill has recently completed a multi-million dollar clubhouse renovation, a greens renovation, a brand new residential section called “The Woods”, and plans are already in the works for continued expansion. Positioned for growth in the northern part of St. Tammany Parish, Money Hill has steadily been evolving as a premier destination for visitors and residents alike, an oasis tucked amongst thriving nature. Money Hill is not just a residential development where community comes first, but where resort-style living is just outside your front door.

Having acquired its name in the early 1800s, legend has it that Barataria pirates and smugglers buried their ill-gotten loot at Money Hill. While no treasure was ever found, the Goodyear family certainly has created a treasure on the property for generations. A beloved campsite for the back half of the twentieth century, Money Hill has become a village community, with a St. Tammany Hospital clinic on the outskirts of the property and plans for the construction of a small grocery store and shopping district modeled after similar spaces at Seaside, Florida. With the property a short thirteen-minute drive from downtown Covington, Money Hill residents have the best of both worlds: seclusion, comfort, and ample amenities all in one place.

Conservation efforts have always been central to the Money Hill expansion. Not only are the grounds the setting of an award-winning golf course and lifestyle community, but they are also home to the St. Tammany Parish office of the Louisiana Nature Conservancy. Featuring more than 3,500 acres of preserved natural space with native flora and fauna thriving in a preserved ecosystem, Money Hill is proud to be not just a place of comfort for its residents but also an oasis of beauty and ecological wealth that will last for generations more.

100 Country Club Dr., Abita Springs, LA 70420 | 985-892-3300 | moneyhill.com