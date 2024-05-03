Northshore-Based Pottery Franchise Plans Expansion

MANDEVILLE, La. – Color Me Mine, a paint-your-own pottery franchise owned by Mandeville-based Twist Brands, said it is experiencing a “growth spurt.” The brand said sales at its studios have nearly doubled since 2021, and it is aiming to have 300 locations within the next five years.

Color Me Mine said it plans to open 20 new locations this year, four of which have already opened in Texas, California and Illinois. The brand has also recently signed eight new franchise agreements.

In 2021, Teresa Johnson became co-owner of Twist Brands and was named CEO of Color Me Mine. Johnson owned and operated four independent paint-your-own pottery studios for 17 years. Johnson is also a multi-unit franchisee of Painting with a Twist, in addition to other entrepreneurial ventures.

“The paint-your-own pottery industry is dear to me as I fondly remember late nights at my studio with my daughter helping me get the studio ready for the next day and firing pieces for guests,” Johnson said. “I am excited to now be sharing this truly unique experience with all of Color Me Mine’s franchisees as we embark on our next wave of expansion.”

Color Me Mine reports more than 120 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and the Philippines. At each one, guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint.