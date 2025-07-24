North Oaks Surgical Associates Announces New Surgeon

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – General Surgeon Paige Deville, MD, has joined North Oaks Surgical Associates. A Baton Rouge native and LSU-trained surgeon, Dr. Deville brings a patient-focused, research-informed approach to general surgery, with special interests in surgical efficiency and innovation, wound healing and patient education.

Dr. Deville is trained in minimally invasive interventions like da Vinci® robotics surgical techniques, many of which can be performed on an outpatient basis. She specializes in surgical intervention for health conditions like breast and colon cancers, melanoma and other skin cancers, cysts, appendicitis, bowel obstructions, gallbladder disease and hernia issues.

“Staying in Louisiana to serve my community has always been important to me,” asserts Dr. Deville. “North Oaks offers the opportunity to practice high-quality, patient-centered healthcare in a supportive environment that values innovation and teamwork.”

Dr. Deville earned her undergraduate degree in biological sciences from LSU in Baton Rouge and her medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She completed her general surgery internship and residency through LSU Health Sciences Center, during which time she received the Gold Humanism Honor Society, Resident Teacher of the Year and Aesculapian Excellence in Teaching Awards.

“My training exposed me to a wide range of surgical experiences and patient needs, which helped shape my flexible and well-rounded approach to care. I also completed a dedicated year of research working in both basic sciences and clinical research areas that gave me tools to critically evaluate and improve the way we deliver surgical care,” explains Dr. Deville. “That experience continues to influence how I approach each case—with a focus on efficiency, outcomes and finding ways to do things better.”

Drawn to general surgery for its hands-on nature and the ability to make a direct impact on patient outcomes, Dr. Deville shares, “What I enjoy most about my job is the opportunity to help patients recover and return to their lives. I focus on clear communication, collaboration and personalized care. It’s my priority to understand each patient’s needs and educate them about their options and empower them to take an active role in their recovery.”

Dr. Deville is also enthusiastic about emerging technologies in her field, including advancements in robotic surgery and biologic medications and regenerative therapies for wound healing—tools that allow for safer surgeries, faster recoveries and better long-term outcomes.

She belongs to numerous professional organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, American College of Physicians, American Medical Association and Academic Surgical Congress.

Other North Oaks Surgical Associates providers include Drs. Elizabeth Hayes, Daniel A. Linarello, Dorothy A. Lewis, Jennifer Owens and Aadit Patel; and Nurse Practitioner Jodee D. Bernier.

North Oaks Surgical Associates has locations in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes. The Hammond clinic is in Suite 108B of North Oaks Office Plaza at 15770 Paul Vega, MD, Drive. The Livingston office is in Suite 210 of North Oaks-Livingston Parish Medical Complex, 17199 Spring Ranch Road. Clinic hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. weekdays.

To learn more about Dr. Deville and her expertise, visit www.northoaks.org/deville. To learn more about surgical services offered by North Oaks Health System, visit www.northoaks.org/surgery. You may also call North Oaks Public Relations at (985) 230-6647.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s most progressive, independent community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For 65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.