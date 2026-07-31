Dr. Katelyn St. Germain -North Oaks Primary Care Names New Physician. Photo provided by North Oaks Health.

HAMMOND, La. – North Oaks Health has announced that family medicine physician Katelyn St. Germain, DO, has joined North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond.

Dr. St. Germain specializes in healthcare for patients of all ages, from preventive screenings and annual checkups to treating illnesses and managing chronic health conditions. With a special interest in preventive care and women’s health, she focuses on building long-term relationships with her patients.

“I try to foster a calm and inviting demeanor to allow patients to feel more comfortable in the potentially stressful environment of a doctor’s office,” she shares.

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Dr. St. Germain earned her undergraduate degree in kinesiology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and her medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She completed her residency through the LSU Health-University Hospital and Clinics Family Medicine Residency Program in Lafayette.

Professionally, Dr. St. Germain is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Physicians, and the American Osteopathic Association.

North Oaks Health – Primary Care Physicians

Dr. St. Germain joins other North Oaks Primary Care physicians, Drs. Gayle H. Beyl and Herbert G. Robinson III; and nurse practitioners Jenna Anzalone Morgan, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, Kelsey St. Arnaud, FNP-C, Polly Burrall, APRN, FNP-C, and Shay Morgan, APRN, FNP-C.