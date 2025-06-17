North Oaks Primary Care Announces New Nurse Practitioner

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – Nurse Practitioner Kelsey St. Arnaud, FNP-C, has joined North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond, a clinic of North Oaks Health System. She is now accepting new patients aged 12 and up.

St. Arnaud comes to North Oaks with more than a decade of healthcare experience at Northshore hospitals and clinics. Her professional career began at North Oaks Medical Center, where she worked as a patient representative in the Emergency Department, transitioned into a certified nursing assistant position in the well-baby nursery and became a registered nurse for the Labor and Delivery unit.

“My strong foundation in women’s health, combined with my experience caring for underserved populations with chronic conditions, has shaped me into a well-rounded and adaptable provider,” St. Arnaud shares. “I bring a holistic, relationship-centered approach to care, always aiming to meet patients where they are.”

- Sponsors -

Returning to North Oaks as an experienced primary care provider, St. Arnaud specializes in comprehensive healthcare for families, from preventive screenings and annual checkups to treating illnesses and managing chronic health conditions.

“I want my patients to feel informed, included and empowered when it comes to their health,” St. Arnaud explains. “Whether we’re managing a chronic condition or discussing preventative care, I make it a point to explain options clearly, listen to concerns and work together to create a realistic care plan that fits their life.”

St. Arnaud earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Nurse practitioners are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who can practice independently, working in close collaboration with their supervising physician.

“In a field where trust and consistency matter, I take pride in being a provider who listens, educates, and advocates—especially for those who need it most,” St. Arnaud remarks.

Other primary care providers at this location include Drs. Gayle H. Beyl and Herbert G. Robinson III; and fellow nurse practitioners Jennifer Dubuc, APRN, FNP, Polly Burrall, APRN, FNP, and Shay Morgan, APRN, FNP-C.

- Sponsors -

North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond is located in Suite 201 of the North Oaks Clinic Building at 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive on the North Oaks Medical Center campus. Clinic hours of operation are 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s most progressive, independent community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

For 65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives “every time, every touch”.

Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.