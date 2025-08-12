North Oaks Nationally Recognized for Stroke Care

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – The American Heart Association has presented North Oaks Medical Center with its Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award. This recognition highlights the hospital’s commitment to providing stroke patients with the most appropriate and timely treatments, in alignment with nationally recognized, research-based guidelines—ultimately saving more lives and reducing long-term disabilities.

Additionally, North Oaks Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke™ Honor Roll Elite award, which acknowledges hospitals that meet rigorous criteria to reduce the time from patient arrival to thrombolytic treatment to dissolve blood clots for eligible patients.

The hospital also earned the Target: Type 2 Diabetes™ Honor Roll award, recognizing its commitment to providing evidence-based care for stroke patients with Type 2 diabetes, who face higher risks of complications.

“As a Primary Stroke Center, North Oaks Medical Center is committed to improving lives by embracing advanced treatment guidelines,” affirms Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, President and CEO of North Oaks Health System. “The Get With The Guidelines program empowers our care team to apply best practices in treatment and intervention, helping stroke patients achieve better recoveries. When every second counts, our dedicated team is resolute–because our community deserves nothing less than the absolute best to ensure more individuals enjoy longer, healthier lives. I am incredibly proud of our team’s compassion and commitment to bringing hope, healing and expert care to our community.”

Certified Primary Stroke Centers must demonstrate a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted through the emergency department.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize North Oaks Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

The Get With The Guidelines® program leverages the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to help hospitals across the nation consistently follow the latest evidence-based care guidelines. This in-hospital initiative aims to improve stroke care quality, reduce long-term effects of stroke, and prevent death.

Stroke ranks as the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of disability in the U.S. It occurs when a blood vessel delivering oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked or ruptured, leading to the death of brain cells. Early detection and prompt treatment of stroke are critical to improving survival rates, minimizing disabilities and accelerating recovery.

To learn more about North Oaks Medical Center’s Primary Stroke Center, as well as stroke prevention, warning signs, rehabilitation and other patient support programs, visit www.northoaks.org/stroke or call North Oaks Public Relations at (985) 230-6647.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For 65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.

About Get With The Guidelines®

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.