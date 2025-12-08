North Oaks Names 2025 Providers of the Year

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – North Oaks Health System has announced Hospitalist Casey Steen, MD, as its 2025 Physician of the Year and Nurse Practitioner Jodee D. Bernier, APRN, FNP-C, as its 2025 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year.

The Medical Executive Committees for North Oaks Medical Center and North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital select the Providers of the Year based on nominations from health system employees, volunteers and providers.

Recognized for their exceptional dedication to serving others, leadership, performance excellence and community involvement, Dr. Steen and Bernier have made a significant impact since joining the North Oaks medical staff.

Dr. Steen, who is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Director for Hospital Medicine at North Oaks Medical Center, is widely praised for his compassionate, patient-centered care and transformative leadership. Colleagues describe him as approachable, collaborative and deeply committed to advancing quality, safety and interdisciplinary teamwork.

He joined the North Oaks Medical Staff in 2018, and since 2024, he has been a core faculty member for the North Oaks Graduate Medical Education program’s Internal Medicine Residency and currently serves as a Member-at-Large on the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee.

Nominations commend Dr. Steen for inspiring others and fostering a culture of excellence. One nomination noted his involvement in a local community soccer league, stating, “His presence in these informal settings reinforces his commitment to team building and wellness. He is not only a remarkable clinician but also a tireless advocate for progress and unity.”

Another nomination highlighted his leadership, stating, “It not only elevates patient care but strengthens the culture of collaboration across the organization by fostering strong interdisciplinary conversations. He has a unique ability to recognize and celebrate the value of every team member and ensure their voice is heard and respected.”

Nurse Practitioner Bernier is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. A member of the North Oaks Medical Staff since 2015, she practices with North Oaks Surgical Associates and was elected to North Oaks Medical Center’s 2026 Medical Executive Committee as the Advanced Practitioner Representative. Bernier provides comprehensive surgical and follow-up care, assists with inpatient rounding, organizes tumor board activities and participates in community outreach to promote cancer screenings.

Highly regarded for her clinical excellence, compassion and patient advocacy, colleagues commend her empathy, dependability and exceptional ability to educate and support patients through vulnerable moments.

One nomination stated, “Jodee cares about every single patient who walks into this clinic even if she is not the provider caring for them.”

Another noted, “Jodee takes the time to truly listen to patients—ensuring they feel heard, understood and actively involved in decisions about their care. Her ability to connect with individuals in vulnerable moments is unmatched and deeply appreciated by patients and staff.”

North Oaks Medical Center is located at 15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive in Hammond. North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 1900 S. Morrison Blvd. in Hammond. North Oaks Surgical Associates is in the North Oaks Office Plaza (Building 4) at 15770 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Suite 108B.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System, based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, is the largest independent hospital service district in Louisiana. For more than six decades, it has grown into a regional network that now includes an acute-care hospital designated as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, multiple rehabilitation and urgent care clinics, a hospice program and an expanding physician group offering primary and specialty care in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.