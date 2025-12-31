HAMMOND, La (press release) – The Louisiana Hospital Association has honored North Oaks Health System’s President and CEO Michele Kidd Sutton, FACHE, with its 2025 Golden Pelican President’s Award.

The President’s Award is the organization’s highest statewide recognition for a hospital CEO who elevates the impact of communications, marketing and public relations within their organization.

Sutton, who began her career nearly 40 years ago in healthcare marketing, has long championed clear, compassionate communication to strengthen community trust. She earned LHA’s inaugural Golden Pelican Marketer of the Year Award in 2003, setting the foundation for her leadership philosophy grounded in transparency, connection and community engagement.

After joining North Oaks in 1988 as Community Resources Officer, Sutton advanced through several senior leadership roles—including COO—before becoming President and CEO in 2017. Under her leadership, North Oaks has maintained independence, launched a graduate medical education program, achieved Level II trauma center designation and earned a four-level bond rating upgrade. The system has also received repeated national and international recognition from Modern Healthcare, Forbes, U.S. News & World Report, Becker’s Hospital Review, Newsweek, and the International Hospital Federation. Most recently, the U.S. Department of Defense honored North Oaks with its Patriot Award.

Beyond North Oaks, Sutton is deeply engaged in statewide and national healthcare leadership. She currently serves as Chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association Board of Trustees, following prior terms as Treasurer, Trustee at Large, HOSPPAC Chair and service on the LHA Trust Funds Board. She is also a past officer of the Louisiana Society for Hospital Public Relations and Marketing, predecessor of LHA’s current constituency group for hospital public relations and marketing.

Nationally, Sutton serves as Chair of the American College of Healthcare Executives, representing more than 51,000 members worldwide. Additionally, she contributes expertise to the American Hospital Association, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Emergency Response Network State Commission for which she was reappointed by Gov. Jeff Landry.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive the Golden Pelican President’s Award,” said Sutton in a release about the honor. “Strong communication, listening and relationship-building skills are at the heart of how we care for people.

“The core principles I learned in the early years of my career have propelled me to where I am today. Healthcare is a calling, and it’s been my privilege to tell the North Oaks story and pass the torch on to those now leading marketing, communications and public relations for our health system.”