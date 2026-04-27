HAMMOND, La (press release) – North Oaks Health System announced it has rebranded as North Oaks Health, as part of celebrations surrounding its 66th year of serving the Northshore.

The rebrand introduces a new logo and color palette designed to reflect North Oaks Health’s strong community connections and mission of improving lives. every time. every touch.

“Our new identity as North Oaks Health marks a meaningful milestone for our organization and the Northshore,” said Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, president and CEO of North Oaks Health. “It reflects both our legacy and our vision for the future—one where we continue advancing healthcare while remaining rooted in our commitment to our patients and community.

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“As expectations in healthcare continue rising, we are focused on ensuring that how we show up consistently matches how we care at every touchpoint across our organization,” added Sutton. “Our team is honored to care for hundreds of thousands of our neighbors each year, guided by a simple belief: when people are healthy, communities thrive. This tenet drives everything we do.”

Officials emphasized the changes are visual only and do not affect ownership, leadership, staffing or the delivery of care.

North Oaks Health is the largest independent, community-owned hospital organization in Louisiana. It has 357 beds across its hospitals, employs 3,200-plus team members, has a medical staff of more than 300 providers across 39 specialties and benefits from the service of more than 180 volunteers. North Oaks Health is the second largest employer in Tangipahoa Parish and reports an estimated $3.2 billion annual economic impact on the local economy.