North Oaks Health System Rated Top Place to Work

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – North Oaks Health System has been recognized as one of the “Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare” for 2025 by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leader in healthcare industry news and analysis. It is one of only five healthcare organizations in Louisiana to earn this distinction.

This national recognition highlights North Oaks as a top-tier employer committed to employee engagement, professional development, and fostering a supportive, inclusive workplace culture.

With more than 3,000 employees, North Oaks achieved a record-high employee engagement rate on its 2024 Press Ganey Employee Satisfaction Survey—well above the national healthcare average.

“Our team is the heart of North Oaks,” affirms Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, President and CEO of North Oaks Health System. “We believe that by investing in and supporting our employees, we elevate the care we deliver to the communities we serve. This recognition by Becker’s Healthcare reflects the culture we’ve built together—rooted in respect, collaboration and shared purpose.”

North Oaks offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and vision insurance, retirement plans, generous paid time off, on-site childcare, flexible spending accounts, pet insurance, and wellness programs to name only a few.

“At North Oaks, we offer more than a job—we offer a path to purpose,” adds Jeff Jarreau, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We’re proud to provide our team with opportunities for growth, learning and meaningful impact.”

A North Oaks employee shared: “I feel extremely fortunate to work at North Oaks, where collaboration is effortless, and our collective accomplishments are truly impressive.”

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team selected the top 150 organizations based on nominations, editorial research, and third-party awards from sources such as Forbes, Newsweek, and Great Place to Work. The full list can be viewed here.

To learn more about employment opportunities with North Oaks Health System, visit NorthOaks.org.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For

65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at NorthOaks.org.

About Becker’s Healthcare

Becker’s Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.