North Oaks Health Opens $50M Building

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – The North Oaks Health System has announced the opening of a new five-story, 95,809-square-foot building on the North Oaks Medical Center campus in Hammond.

Known as North Oaks Building 3, the facility reflects a $50 million community investment in design, construction, furniture and fixture costs. It brings together multiple provider clinics and related outpatient and supporting services under one roof with the goals of enhancing patient experience, expanding access and positioning the health system for continued growth.

North Oaks Building 3 offers a range of medical clinics and services across its five floors:

On the first floor, patients will find the North Oaks Eye Care Clinic, North Oaks Optical Shop, North Oaks Prescription Center, and a blood draw lab. Amenities also include PJ’s Coffee & Tea café, which will open Tuesday, Sept. 2, complementing PJ’s existing location in the hospital’s main entrance first-floor lobby.

The second floor of Building 3 houses North Oaks Pain Management, North Oaks Neurosurgery and North Oaks Neurology.

North Oaks Urological Associates is found on the third floor.

The fourth floor is home to North Oaks Endocrinology and North Oaks ENT & Allergy.

North Oaks Hematology & Oncology and North Oaks Infusion Therapy come together with a dedicated infusion pharmacy on the fifth floor as part of the health system’s significant investment in cancer care coordination.

Building 3 is also appointed with covered walkways and drop-off areas that seamlessly connect it to adjacent Buildings 1, 2 and 4. These connections will help patients and visitors navigate between services and across campus with ease.

Washer Hill Lipscomb Cabaniss Architecture, LLC designed Building 3, which was constructed by The Lemoine Company, LLC.

For more information, visit www.northoaks.org.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For 65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch.

Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.