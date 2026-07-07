Bryce Dugas – North Oaks Health Names New Internal Medicine Doctor. Photo provided by North Oaks Health.

HAMMOND, La. – North Oaks Health has announced that internal medicine physician Bryce Dugas, MD, is joining Northshore Internal Medicine Associates in Hammond. He is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Dugas evaluates and treats a broad range of issues in the primary care setting, including cardiovascular, kidney, liver, and lung disease; endocrine and metabolic disorders such as diabetes; and musculoskeletal problems like arthritis and joint pain. He also manages patient care before and after surgical procedures.

“Internal medicine, especially in the primary care setting, is the heart and soul of medicine,” Dugas said. “I love the detective work of the diagnostic process, and I am often the first physician to get a chance to get to the bottom of a patient’s problems. I especially like primary care because I believe it’s a huge privilege to be allowed to build therapeutic relationships with patients and come along with them on their healthcare journey.”

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Dr. Dugas is especially passionate about patient education and helping them develop healthy lifestyle practices.

“I firmly believe that one of the most important things to foster long-term health in patients and/or successful management of their disease process is for them to have a clear understanding of what is happening to them and why we are doing the things we are doing,” said Dugas. “‘Demystifying’ this complicated world of medicine and healthcare also helps patients to become more engaged and active in the decisions that are made about their care.”

Dr. Dugas earned his undergraduate degree in biological sciences from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. He also participated in a surgical internship at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, before completing his internal medical residency at the Sky Ridge Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.

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Dr. Dugas joins other Northshore Internal Medicine Associates providers, Drs. Charles Ducombs, William Plunkett, and Susan Zacharia; and Nurse Practitioners Michelle Civello, Darryl Miles Jr., and Courtney Viola Reid.