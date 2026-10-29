North Oaks Health Names New Hand Surgeon

Danielle Mumford. North Oaks Names New Hand Surgeon. Photo provided by North Oaks Health.

HAMMOND, La. — North Oaks Health has welcomed fellowship-trained hand surgeon Danielle Mumford, MD, to the team at North Oaks Orthopedic Specialty Center in Hammond. She is accepting new patients ages 12 and older.

Mumford specializes in hand, wrist and upper extremity care. She provides treatment for a broad range of conditions, including traumatic injuries, nerve disorders and others that may require elective or reconstructive surgery. She recently completed a fellowship in hand, upper extremity and microsurgery at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York.

Mumford is especially passionate about helping patients restore function, regain independence and return to the activities that are important to them.

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“Even relatively small injuries or conditions of the hand can have a profound effect on a person’s independence, livelihood and quality of life, and I find the opportunity to restore that function incredibly rewarding,” said Mumford.

Mumford’s approach to patient care reflects her understanding of challenges faced by patients who live in rural communities.

“A patient’s occupation, family responsibilities, goals, available resources and ability to participate in recovery can all influence what treatment is most appropriate,” said Mumford. “Ultimately, my goal is for patients to feel heard, well-informed and confident that we are working together toward the best possible outcome.”

Mumford earned her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She completed her residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at McGovern Medical School in Houston.

She is also a member of the Society of Black Academic Surgeons, the Texas Medical Association, the American College of Surgeons, the National Medical Association and the American Medical Association.

Mumford joins North Oaks Orthopedic Specialty Center providers Drs. Patrick Barousse, Steven Jones Jr., Matthew Lafleur, Vince Lands, Robert McAfee, Michelle Sliva and Tyler Scott; physician assistants Arden Ballard II, Randy Herrin, Lauren Kraft, Andrea Legendre and Marc Pitre; and nurse practitioners Rae Hebert, Lindsey Hollywood, Janet Morse and Jade Pizzo.

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North Oaks Orthopedic Specialty Center has locations in Hammond and Livingston.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health provides advanced care with local expertise to the Northshore. Its acute care hospital is home to a Level II trauma center, a primary stroke center and a chest pain center. It is also home to a rehabilitation hospital, and its community-owned multispecialty provider clinic expands access to specialty care in the Florida Parishes.