Julie Crockett – North Oaks Health Names New Director. Photo provided by North Oaks Health.

HAMMOND, La. – North Oaks Health has promoted Julie Crockett from the position of Patient Advocacy and Experience Manager to Director of Patient Experience and Community Impact.

Crockett will lead systemwide strategies that strengthen patient-centered care, patient advocacy, service excellence, health equity and community engagement. Working closely with executive and operational leadership, Crockett will help ensure organizational priorities remain aligned with North Oaks’ mission: improving lives. every time. every touch.

A priority in her new role will be supporting the growth of “Feeding Our Own,” Louisiana’s first hospital-based food pantry, through the implementation of a “Food is Medicine” program to help improve health outcomes for patients and their families. Both initiatives address food insecurity and nutrition as essential components of health and wellness.

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“Julie has demonstrated thoughtful, compassionate and results-driven leadership in advancing patient advocacy and experience across our organization,” said North Oaks Health’s Chief Quality and Health Equity Officer Rami Nelson. “Her ability to connect strategy with meaningful action has elevated both our teams and the patients we serve. I am confident that in this new role, she will expand that impact, strengthening our connection to the community and leading important initiatives like our new ‘Food is Medicine’ program to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.”

Crockett’s career with North Oaks began in 2005 as a nurse tech while completing nursing school. She went on to work as a staff registered nurse before advancing to the role of administrative nursing operations supervisor. For the past six years, Crockett has served as patient advocacy and experience manager, a role for which she received recognition as North Oaks Health’s Leader of the Quarter in 2023.

“It fills me with pride to work at North Oaks and care for a community that I love,” said Crockett.

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Crockett holds an associate degree in nursing from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. She also earned both an associate degree in general studies and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, for which she continues to support athletics as a member of the FeLions Organization. In 2025, she graduated from Louisiana State University in Shreveport with a master’s degree in health administration.

About North Oaks Health

North Oaks Health provides advanced care with local expertise to the Northshore. North Oaks Health’s acute care hospital provides a Level II trauma center, a primary stroke center and a STEMI receiving center. It is an award-winning rehabilitation hospital with the region’s largest, community-owned multispecialty provider clinic serving the Florida Parishes.