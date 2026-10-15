North Oaks Health Adds New Surgeon

HAMMOND, La. — North Oaks Health has announced the addition of general surgeon Andrea Brumley, MD, to North Oaks Surgical Associates in Hammond. She is accepting new patients ages 18 and up.

Dr. Brumley is trained in minimally invasive interventions like da Vinci® robotics surgical techniques, many of which can be performed on an outpatient basis. She specializes in surgical intervention for health conditions like breast and colon cancers, melanoma and other skin cancers, cysts, appendicitis, bowel obstructions, gallbladder disease, and hernia issues.

“General surgery is a uniquely rewarding specialty because it allows us to care for patients across nearly every part of the human body,” she shares. “What I love most about surgery is the opportunity to work with my hands, solve complex problems, and often provide patients with tangible, immediate improvements in their quality of life.”

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Dr. Brumley’s approach centers around communication with her patients, their families, and other healthcare providers.

“I strive to establish open and trusting relationships with my patients while maintaining clear communication with referring physicians and other members of the healthcare team,” she explains. “I believe that excellent patient care is built on collaboration, and that strong communication between providers ultimately leads to better outcomes for our patients.”

Dr. Brumley earned her undergraduate degree in biology from the Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport and her medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health School of Medicine in Shreveport. She completed her residency at the Louisiana State University Health – Shreveport where she served as chief resident.

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Professionally, she is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Brumley joins North Oaks Surgical Associates providers Drs. Paige Deville, Dorothy Lewis, Daniel Linarello and Jennifer Owens; Nurse Practitioner Jodee Bernier; and Plastic Surgeon Aadit Patel.