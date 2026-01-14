HAMMOND, La. – North Oaks Health System has announced the appointment of Sean Hendricks, MD, to the team at North Oaks Eye Care Clinic in Hammond. He is the first full-time retina specialist in Tangipahoa Parish.

As a fellowship-trained retina specialist with more than two decades of experience, Dr. Hendricks treats patients with conditions affecting the retina and the back of the eye. He provides ongoing care for chronic eye diseases, performs intricate surgeries and offers immediate emergency eye care when needed.

“By adding a retina specialist to our ophthalmology team, we’re expanding the scope of care we provide as a trauma center,” explains North Oaks Surgical Service Line Vice President Sarah Mitchell, MMC, MPT, FACHE. “Patients with retina-related needs can now receive expert treatment right here in the parish, close to home. We look forward to Dr. Hendricks becoming part of our health system and community.”

Dr. Hendricks is passionate about helping patients gain better vision through both medical and surgical treatments. His approach is centered on communicating effectively with his patients, making sure they are comfortable and understand their options.

“One thing that can make my day instantly better is seeing a smile on a previously scared patient who can tell they are visually recovering,” he shares. “Communication is key because a patient who understands is both more comfortable and more helpful in reaching the best possible outcome for their vision.”

Sean Hendricks – North Oaks Hammond Names 1st Full-Time Retina Specialist. Photo provided by North Oaks Health System.

Following graduation from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, Dr. Hendricks completed residencies at Tulane University in New Orleans and the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, where he served as chief resident. He also completed a two-year surgical medical retina fellowship with the Vitreoretinal Foundation Eye Specialty Group in Memphis.

Professionally, he is a member of the American Society of Retina Specialists, the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the New Orleans Academy of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Hendricks is now accepting new patients ages 18 and up.

Other North Oaks Eye Care Clinic providers include optometrist Addie Smith, OD.

North Oaks Eye Care Clinic in Hammond is located in Suite 100 of North Oaks Clinic Building 3 at 15795 Paul Vega, MD, Drive on the North Oaks Medical Center campus. Clinic hours of operation are 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays.