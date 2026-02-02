North Oaks Expands Endoscopy Services

HAMMOND, La. – North Oaks Medical Center will begin serving patients in a newly expanded Endoscopy Unit in early February, significantly increasing access to diagnostic and interventional procedures as demand for services grows.

The $5 million community investment responds to a 66% increase in demand for endoscopic services over the past five years, doubles the hospital’s procedural capacity and positions North Oaks to better serve patients across the Northshore region.

Spanning 9,400 square feet, the new unit features four endoscopy suites and supports procedures performed by gastroenterologists, pulmonologists and general surgeons, inclusive of colonoscopy, gastroscopy, endobronchial ultrasound and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography. These procedures are essential for early detection, diagnosis and treatment planning for serious medical conditions like lung and colorectal cancer.

“This space represents far more than new walls and equipment,” notes Faith Hibley, Endoscopy Charge Nurse for the hospital. “It reflects years of dedication by our nurses, technicians, providers and support staff to delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care. This expansion tells our team that their efforts are seen, valued and worth investing in. With more space, advanced technology and enhanced workflow, we’re better equipped to care for our community today and also well-prepared for the increasing demand we know lies ahead.”

For patients, the new Endoscopy Unit translates into shorter waiting times, quicker access to procedures and faster diagnostic results.

“The new endoscopy suites are a point of pride for the entire North Oaks team,” adds Gastroenterologist Gregory Mula, MD. “We’re able to deliver advanced GI care in an environment designed around the patient experience—from comfort and efficiency to quality and outcomes. The expansion strengthens our ability to serve patients from the Florida Parishes and beyond who rely on North Oaks for timely, specialized care.”

Pulmonologist Justin Fowlkes, MD, emphasizes the clinical impact of the added space and resources, “It’s not just about a larger footprint. It’s about having the room, staffing and technology needed to sustain delivering the highest level of care. With advanced procedures such as endobronchial ultrasound and navigational bronchoscopy, we’ll be able to see patients sooner, establish diagnoses faster and expedite progressing patients to the next phase of treatment when needed. That timing matters when biopsies and care plan decisions are involved.”

Gastroenterologist Jason Reina, MD, spoke to the expansion’s regional significance and its role in enhancing cancer care across South Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi.

“North Oaks serves patients from across the Northshore and well beyond, and this expansion reflects that responsibility,” Reina explains. “This space will allow us to do the work of a regional medical center more effectively. It supports continued growth in GI and pulmonary services, helps us recruit and train the next generation of providers and staff and comes at a critical time as we emphasize early detection—especially with colorectal cancer awareness month right around the corner in March. This project has been a long time coming, and it will make a real difference for the communities we serve.”

North Oaks President and CEO Michele Kidd Sutton, FACHE, acknowledged the expansion’s broader commitment to improving cancer outcomes while supporting those who deliver care with compassion and expertise.

“Having the opportunity to design a new unit from the ground up—one that is patient-centered, provider-friendly and built for the future—is something we’re incredibly proud of,” Sutton asserts. “In Louisiana, lung and colorectal cancers are too often diagnosed at later stages, when treatment becomes more complex. By expanding our endoscopy services, we are doubling down on the care we provide to our community by connecting patients to timely screenings, accurate diagnoses and coordinated treatment in an environment that matches the excellence of our providers and staff.”

The project was completed through a collaborative design-build approach, led by North Oaks Chief Operating Officer Michael Watkins and the health system’s facilities, planning and operations teams along with architectural and construction partners, Holly and Smith and Woodward Design. Sutton credited the cross-disciplinary teamwork of the entire North Oaks team for bringing the vision to life.