North Oaks Adds Urgent Care Centers to its Health System

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – North Oaks Urgent Care is now serving patients at two former Lake After Hours Urgent Care centers purchased by the health system. The centers are located at 42205 Veterans Ave. and 14158 W. University Ave. in Hammond.

The North Oaks Urgent Care clinic located at 1900 S. Morrison Blvd., Suite A will transition to North Oaks Occupational Health Services Clinic only, as urgent care services previously offered at this location will now be available at the two newly acquired clinics.

The newly acquired centers offer the same trusted expert services and convenient hours as current North Oaks Urgent Cares, which are located at 530 W. Pine St., Suite 1, in Ponchatoula and 28050 Walker S. Rd., Suite L, in Walker. All four locations are open daily from 7 am to 8 pm.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, convenient healthcare,” affirms Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, President and CEO of North Oaks Health System. “By welcoming these urgent care centers into our family, we’re ensuring patients benefit from greater continuity and access to the full spectrum of services we offer.”

For an FAQ for patients or more information, please visit northoaks.org/urgentcare or call (985) 230-6647.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For

65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.